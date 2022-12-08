Read full article on original website
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Beloved Pub Owner Turning over the Keys to New Staff
Growing up in Orange County I must have passed Loughran's Irish Pub at least once a week. Since I moved to Ulster County, I don't get down to Salisbury Mills that often but I can say that it would be weird to drive down Route 94 by Loughran's and not see it open.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored
NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Letter to the Editor: Winston Farm projects bring more questions
Another Winston Farm mailer came the other day calling for support of their proposed transformative project without any (even they take pains to point out) specific or concrete plan. How can any rational person sign a blank check, no matter how trustworthy the payee may be, if they can’t tell you what the check is for? Even with the best intentions stated, increasing job opportunities, for example, there may well be unwanted consequences without specific study. To wit: throughout Saugerties, you can see an abundance of ‘help wanted’ signs indicating businesses are experiencing trouble filling jobs that already exist. If this project adds more pressure to that demand, might it make it even more difficult for existing businesses to secure, or even retain, the workforce they have or need to survive… will they fall prey to the “success” of the Winston Farm project? Further, does the promise of employment draw even more people from out of town, competing with locals and putting more upward pressure on services and housing — at a time with the already inflated “market priced” housing that many locals can’t afford. What is the plan to provide the promised “affordable” housing that would benefit these workers and young families?
hudsonvalleyone.com
Top eight New Year’s Eve parties in Ulster County
New Year’s Eve is for partying, and in Ulster County there’s an event for every type of partier. Sure, you could stay cozy at home watching the ball drop amidst a sea of corporate sponsorship. You could splurge on a fancy prix-fixe dinner with a familiar champagne toast to the well-worn warble of Auld Lang Syne. But for the more adventurous among us, nothing less than a full-blown party will do. Below are eight events with the works: Dancing, DJs, live bands, and enough party power to last straight through into next year.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Local group forms to oppose proposed campground in Plattekill
PLATTEKILL – A local group has formed in Plattekill to fight the owners of 103 acres of woodlands in the town who want to develop 30 houses. Donna Connell of the Huckleberry Preservation Group said it is hoping to convince the town planning board to reject the plan that they are applying for as a campground.
Massive fire consumes Ossining home
A massive fire consumed a home Sunday afternoon at 4 State Street in Ossining.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley
The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers
Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Unemployment continues to decline in area municipalities
ALBANY – Unemployment in Hudson Valley communities fell to 2.3 percent in October compared with 2.8 percent in September, the state Labor Department reported. The City of Newburgh had the highest rate in October, at 3.6 percent. That’s down, though, from 4.5 percent one month earlier. The City...
WNYT
Catskill high and middle school relocated to same building
Catskill High School and middle school will be temporarily forced into the same building starting on Monday. The Catskill superintendent tells Newschannel 13 a valve broke, flooding the school’s boiler room. We’re told three boilers and an electrical box will all have to be replaced, which the state’s already...
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Mid-Hudson Clean Energy Hub established
ALBANY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Dutchess County has been named as one of 12 regional Clean Energy Hubs to serve as centers of outreach, awareness, and education. The Mid-Hudson hub will receive just over $4 million is also designed to help foster residents’ participation, especially those in underserved or otherwise disadvantaged communities, in New York’s clean energy transition.
