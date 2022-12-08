Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: FCS’ WAC, ASUN conferences intend to will their way into FBS
There might be an eleventh FBS conference before too long. The WAC-ASUN alliance that was forged last season announced last week that they intend to move from the FCS division to the FBS division, of which the WAC was once a part of. Remember, this all traces back to the...
Texas Head Basketball Coach Facing Major Controversy Ahead of Pivotal Matchup Against The Ragin’ Cajuns
The Longhorns of Texas are currently rolling in the world of college basketball as they are off their best start in recent years with a 6-1 record. Texas is also ranked number 2 in the latest top 25 AP poll. The Ragin Cajuns are set to have a date with the Longhorns on December 21st.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 7 Texas hosts Rice following Chris Beard’s arrest
At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.
Texas Hosts Big 12 DL Commit on Official Visit
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
2 rival programs trying to flip Texas football DL commit Dylan Spencer
One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 1 Texas beats No. 10 Ohio State 3-1 to earn Final Four berth
In front of a record crowd of 5,344 at Gregory Gym, the No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes battled for four sets, but came up short against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns in a 3-1 victory in the regional final to send the Longhorns to Omaha for the Final Four. Texas...
Texas Basketball: 3 5-Star recruits the Longhorns can land in December
Head coach Chris Beard and his staff did a fantastic job rounding out the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class on a high note in the last month or so. Beard and his staff landed arguably the two top priority targets for the 2023 recruiting class within a span of just a couple of weeks.
Texas coach arrested on shocking charge
Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vandegrift beats Katy on last-second FG, advances to first 6A DII Texas state championship in school history
The Austin Vandegrift Vipers used a 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining to knock off the previously undefeated Katy Tigers 38-35 in a back-and-forth state semifinals battle Saturday at the Alamodome, as Vandegrift secured its first state title game appearance in school history
Burnt Orange Nation
Report: Texas to host Stanford transfer P Ryan Sanborn
Stanford Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend, according to a report from Inside Texas, as special teams coordinator Jeff Banks looks to find a solution at the position following the graduation of Daniel Trejo and the entrance of Isaac Pearson into the NCAA transfer portal.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff live updates: Horns stretch lead to 28 points at under-8 timeout
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back at the Moody Center for a Saturday matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions following Tuesday’s loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini in New York. First half. Both teams traded baskets early in the game with Texas forward Dillon Mitchell...
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff gamethread
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back on the Forty Acres to face off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday at the Moody Center. Tip is at noon Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
12newsnow.com
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
Diners rank 2 Austin, 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
OpenTable reports they've analyzed over 13 million reviews from restaurants across the U.S. by verified diners, and the results showcase a selection of spots across America that leave a lasting impression.
Study: This brewery is the coolest brewery in Texas
If you are looking for a fun place to hang out with friends on a weekend night, look no further than the brewery
Why is the Chili’s at 45th and North Lamar famous online?
Here's what we know about the local legend.
Low water levels at Lake Travis pose challenges for surrounding businesses
AUSTIN, Texas — Water levels at Lake Travis remain critically low as Central Texas continues dealing with a drought. Local businesses on and around Lake Travis are also starting to feel some of the effects that come with the drought. A year ago Lake Travis was more than 70%...
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
