Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

No. 7 Texas hosts Rice following Chris Beard’s arrest

At 4:18 a.m. Central on Monday morning, Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard was booked at Travis County jail on a felony domestic violence charge. A little less than 15 hours later, the No. 7 Longhorns are set to host the Rice Owls at the Moody Center with head coaching responsibilities still unclear, though associate head coach Rodney Terry is the most likely replacement for Beard after serving as the head coach at Fresno State and UTEP after leaving the Texas staff of Rick Barnes in 2011 after working under Barnes for nine seasons.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

2 rival programs trying to flip Texas football DL commit Dylan Spencer

One of the longest-tenured commitments to the 2023 Texas football recruiting class, four-star Houston C.E. King defensive lineman Dylan Spencer, seems to be exploring all the options available to him ahead of the Early Signing Period in a couple of weeks. Spencer is taking a couple of visits to competing schools with Texas on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks which led to some questions being asked regarding the status of his commitment to this 2023 class.
AUSTIN, TX
The Comeback

Texas coach arrested on shocking charge

Law enforcement in Austin, Texas arrested Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard overnight. The Texas head coach faces a charge of assault on a family member after the incident. Austin police confirmed Beard’s arrest early Monday morning. Tony Plohetski, an investigative reporter in Austin, tweeted the news of Beard’s arrest. Plohetski said, “University of Texas Read more... The post Texas coach arrested on shocking charge appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Report: Texas to host Stanford transfer P Ryan Sanborn

Stanford Cardinal graduate transfer punter Ryan Sanborn will visit the Texas Longhorns this weekend, according to a report from Inside Texas, as special teams coordinator Jeff Banks looks to find a solution at the position following the graduation of Daniel Trejo and the entrance of Isaac Pearson into the NCAA transfer portal.
AUSTIN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Cuero falls in semis for second straight year

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
WIMBERLEY, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 2 Texas vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff gamethread

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back on the Forty Acres to face off against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday at the Moody Center. Tip is at noon Central on Longhorn Network and this is your gamethread.
AUSTIN, TX
12newsnow.com

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap Houston

Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date

One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
HOUSTON, TX

