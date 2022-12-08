"NCIS" continues to draw in millions of viewers in its 20th season (via Deadline). Despite going through multiple lineup changes, the show still resonates successfully with viewers, and it could have a lot to do with the solid players they continue to recruit to fight crime on the small screen. Among the many excellent additions that have gone down over the years, it's hard to argue that actor Katrina Law isn't one of the best pickups. From her time as Nyssa al Ghul in the "Arrowverse" to her run on the Crackle series "The Oath," Law has a proven track record as an actor. It's no surprise then that her character, NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, has been a fixture on the series since Season 18 when she replaced Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham).

