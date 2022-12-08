Read full article on original website
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
After Rumors About Tony DiNozzo's NCIS Return Swirled, Michael Weatherly Fed Right Into Them
NCIS vet Michael Weatherly is no doubt aware that fans would love to see him return as DiNozzo, and he's apparently ready for it.
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
NCIS Fans Have Strong Opinions On The Show's Decision To Kill Off Emily Fornell
An "NCIS" overarching theme has always been the love of family. It's no secret that the job involves considerable risk to those closest to NCIS Agents, as they often take on cases involving dangerous adversaries and even terrorists. One of the largest blows the team has ever suffered over the 20 seasons of "NCIS" thus far was the death of Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander).
Tom Selleck Calls Out Donnie Wahlberg For Dominating The Blue Bloods Blooper Reel
CBS drama "Blue Bloods" has been a stalwart performer for the network. Currently in its 13th season, the show follows the professional and personal lives of the Reagan family, the majority of whom are involved in law or law enforcement. Patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is a police commissioner, meanwhile, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective and his youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. Frank's only daughter, Erin (Bridget Moynahan), is an assistant district attorney.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
NCIS' Rocky Carroll Will Always Hold His Very First Episode As One Of His Favorites
"NCIS" Season 20 is about to reach its holiday break in a few weeks, and so far, the season has been eventful. The premiere featured a resolution in Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) framing and led to the capture of Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston), thanks to some assistance from "NCIS: Hawai'i." Other than that, Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) puts himself in a troubling situation during Episode 3, "Unearth," where he is nearly killed protecting Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). Cole is a recent addition to the team, but Torres was brought on during Season 14. Neither yet have the veteran experience of Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), who's been around since the first season of "NCIS," or Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), who's been the NCIS Director since Season 6 after the death of Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly).
NCIS: LA Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Deeks And Rosa Moment In Season 14 Episode 7
The CBS procedural "NCIS: Los Angeles" has become a staple of television over the course of its run, which has gone for 14 seasons and counting. Created by Shane Brennan, the show began as a spinoff of fellow procedural "NCIS," co-created by TV legend Donald P. Bellisario. Often shortened to "NCIS: LA," the show's cast includes Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Eric Christian Olsen, and Daniela Ruah as members of the LA branch of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, specifically in a top division known as the Office of Special Projects, or OCP.
Law & Order: SVU's Mariska Hargitay Was Super Nervous To Meet Her Co-Star Ice-T For The First Time
Mariska Hargitay has starred in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" since it premiered in 1999. She was soon joined by Ice-T, who was added to the show in Season 2 and has co-starred since. The show is currently on Season 24 and over the years, fans have grown to adore the friendship between Olivia Benson and Odafin Tutuola, and it seems the actors enjoy working together just as much.
Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage Gifted Jim Parsons An Ant Farm
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Katrina Law Says Her NCIS Role Is The Character Who Most Closely Resembles Her Real-Life Personality
"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Teases Season 20 Could be the End for Ducky
Over the years, David McCallum’s Ducky has appeared less and less on the CBS procedural ‘NCIS.’
SVU's 'Rollisi' Gets Married in Kelli Giddish's Final Episode — Read Recap!
At long last, Law & Order: SVU‘s Dominic “Sonny” Carisi and Amanda Rollins are husband and wife. Celebratory zeppole all around! Unfortunately, the blessed union of ‘Rollisi’ also marks Kelli Giddish‘s last SVU episode. So it’s a bittersweet affair for the couple’s fans — as well as for Capt. Benson, who spends part of the episode in or near tears and the other part going deep on her feelings for Stabler. Read on for the highlights of “And a Trauma in a Pear Tree.” We open on Rollins and Carisi in bed, their alarm going off. They cuddle and talk about the case of...
Katrina Law Expects Her Extensive NCIS Research To Translate To Her Parenting
"NCIS" continues to draw in millions of viewers in its 20th season (via Deadline). Despite going through multiple lineup changes, the show still resonates successfully with viewers, and it could have a lot to do with the solid players they continue to recruit to fight crime on the small screen. Among the many excellent additions that have gone down over the years, it's hard to argue that actor Katrina Law isn't one of the best pickups. From her time as Nyssa al Ghul in the "Arrowverse" to her run on the Crackle series "The Oath," Law has a proven track record as an actor. It's no surprise then that her character, NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, has been a fixture on the series since Season 18 when she replaced Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham).
The White Lotus Creator Answers The Burning Question Of Harper And Cameron
Warning: Spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2, Episode 7. HBO's "The White Lotus" ended its second season with a bang — several, actually. Before being renewed for a third season, the series offered a host of conclusions all at once shocking and sobering, and ranging wildly in severity — from Valentina's (Sabrina Impacciatore) surprisingly tender acceptance of her sexual identity, to Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia's (Haley Lu Richardson) discovery of a cabal of gay men conspiring to murder the oblivious heiress on behalf of her husband, Greg (John Gries). Somewhere in the middle of this chaos was the relatively subdued resolution to what could be argued as the season's central plotline: Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan's (Will Sharpe) couples' vacation from hell.
Annie Potts' Own Mother Helped Inspire Meemaw In Young Sheldon
Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) beloved grandmother, Meemaw, portrayed by June Squibb, was introduced during the 9th season of "The Big Bang Theory." Actress Annie Potts took on the role of the Texas resident in the show's prequel, "Young Sheldon." In the family sitcom, the character is famous for her sassy remarks and bold outfits.
SVU's Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Co-Star Kelli Giddish's Exit
Law & Order: SVU‘s Benson and Rollins had a tearful goodbye in Thursday’s Fall finale. And just after the episode ended, Mariska Hargitay posted a tribute to her co-star Kelli Giddish, who is exiting the series. “Kelli, I’ve loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you,” Hargitay posted to Instagram. “I’ve loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I’ve loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I will miss you so much. You have my respect, my gratitude and my love forever.” She signed off, “xo M.” View...
Courtney Henggeler Was Nervous To Return To The Big Bang Theory After A Decade Away
"The Big Bang Theory" changed a lot over the course of the roughly 12 years it was running, but one thing that never shifted throughout its lifespan was its propensity for making callbacks. Even some of the smallest of set details on "The Big Bang Theory" contain references and payoffs to jokes made in the earlier seasons. It lends the series an impressive level of to continuity, as well as an opportunity to layer blink-and-you'll-miss-it gags among the more outspoken humor.
