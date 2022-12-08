BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that happened near Buckeye on Saturday evening. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers got a call about a crash that happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 85 and Hazen Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and four others that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

