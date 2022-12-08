Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Man arrested after Phoenix crash leaves 1 dead, another injured
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash left one man dead and another person seriously injured, authorities said. Officers responded to a report of the collision around 2 a.m. near Maryland and 43rd avenues and found the driver of one vehicle with serious injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
School bus crash in Gilbert sends one to the hospital; Baseline Road reopens
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a school bus has closed Baseline Road in Gilbert early Monday morning. Initial reports of the crash along Baseline Road near Higley were reported just before 7 a.m. Police say students were on board, but no one on the school bus was hurt. The other vehicle’s driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
AZFamily
Woman dead after being hit by car in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in north Phoenix early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., Phoenix police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian along 19th Avenue south of Peoria Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 63-year-old woman who had been killed after being hit by a car. Detectives learned the woman was crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south on 19th Avenue. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix fire department.
KTAR.com
Man killed in apparent road rage shooting in Apache Junction
PHOENIX – A man was killed Sunday night in Apache Junction in what appears to be a road rage shooting, authorities said. Police responded to a residential area near Tomahawk Road and Southern Avenue and found Jordan Toro with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesman for the East Valley city.
fox10phoenix.com
Driver accused of manslaughter in deadly west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A driver has been accused of manslaughter after a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman critically injured in west Phoenix on Sunday. The two-car collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Police say David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was driving...
AZFamily
Man dead, woman hospitalized, another man arrested after head-on in Phoenix early Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead, another in jail, and a woman is in the hospital after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix on Sunday. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. Officers found a man, later identified as one of the drivers involved, with serious injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after rollover crash near Buckeye Saturday evening
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a crash that happened near Buckeye on Saturday evening. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers got a call about a crash that happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 85 and Hazen Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead at the scene and four others that had to be taken to a nearby hospital.
Man in custody after fatal crash Sunday morning near 43rd and Maryland avenues
A man is in custody after a fatal accident this morning near 43rd and Maryland avenues in west Phoenix.
AZFamily
One dead, two hospitalized in northwest Phoenix early Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and two have been hospitalized after an early morning crash in northwest Phoenix early Sunday morning. Phoenix police say officers responded to the report of a crash around 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McClellan Boulevard, south of Glendale Avenue. There’s no information about what happened to cause the accident, but two people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one person died at the scene.
Impairment may have played a role in fatal west Phoenix crash, police say.
PHOENIX — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a car crash in west Phoenix on Sunday morning, police said. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicions of impairment. A spokesperson with the Phoenix Police Department said that the crash...
AZFamily
I-17 reopened in central Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash on the I-17 in Phoenix Sunday night. The Department of Public Safety says a car collided with a median wall, then crashed into another vehicle as it crossed multiple lanes on the road. DPS says one person has serious injuries and is unresponsive.
KTAR.com
Out-of-towner last seen at Mesa hotel found safe after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – The subject of a Silver Alert issued overnight was found safe Monday morning, authorities in Mesa said. Eddie Adler, 85, who was visiting the Valley, was located in New Mexico, the Mesa Police Department said. Adler had last been seen around 7 p.m. Saturday at the hotel...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in south Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday morning for a man with a cognitive condition who was last seen Saturday in south Phoenix. Gary Holiday, 61, has a condition that makes him easily confused and forgetful. He recently had a surgical procedure and might be using a wheelchair.
Man dead after hit-and-run crash near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard
A man is dead after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday night near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seek information about hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead
PHOENIX — Police are asking for information regarding a fatal hit-and-run that took place Friday night in west Phoenix. The collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday morning.
Family speaks out after losing child in Phoenix crash
The family of Shaila Zamora, a 9-year-old girl killed in a crash in Phoenix, is speaking out for the first time to ABC15.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Mesa. Officials confirmed that one motorcyclist died due to the motorcycle accident.
AZFamily
Man arrested for alleged shooting, killing Lamb’s Shoe Repair owner in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested Friday for reportedly shooting and killing the owner of a Mesa shoe repair company on Tuesday. Mesa Police officers arrested 65-year-old Lynell Brosier on Friday around 5:30 p.m. at Central Arizona Shelter Services in Phoenix. Officers had tracked 58-year-old store owner Jesus Fabian De La Rosa’s cell phone from the scene of the alleged murder in Mesa to the shelter. Investigators also found the store owner’s stolen handgun in Brosier’s waistband, court papers say.
AZFamily
Roads close as firefighters work to put out a large fire in north Mesa
Mesa firefighters are trying to put out a large fire near a Public Storage location just off state Route 87. One man died at the hospital, while two others remain in critical condition. A woman was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors in shock after Phoenix Jack...
ABC 15 News
One dead, one hurt after shooting at Phoenix Jack-in-the-Box restaurant
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say one person is dead after a double shooting at a Phoenix restaurant late Thursday night. Officers were called to the Jack-in-the-Box location near 19th Avenue and Bell Road after 10 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. A man and woman were found at...
