Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
It’s hard to believe but Kelsey Grammer is moving forward with his Frasier reboot without David Hyde Pierce. There’s a reason why. Like, why in the world would Hyde Pierce not want to come on back to TV and play Niles, Frasier’s brother? Well, Grammer is talking about it these days. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells PEOPLE in an inteview. But Hyde Pierce has gone on to do some great things in his career. They range from theater work to the recent HBO series Julia.
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6. Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of the ABC comedy series Sons & Daughters, died Monday, November 21 of cancer, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Santa Monica, CA. He was 51. Originally from Geneva, New York, Holly began his industry career in the mailroom at CAA following graduation from Rutgers University, where he played lacrosse. He later became an agent at Buchwald and went on to form the management company, Epiphany Alliance, Inc. In 2006, Holly teamed with client, Fred Goss, to create the half-hour comedy, Sons & Daughters, produced with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video, which...
"Young Sheldon," a show that follows the childhood of "Big Bang Theory" character Sheldon Cooper, an intellectual prodigy growing up in a regular family, has been well received ever since its debut in 2017. While the two actors who play Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons in "The Big Bang Theory," Iain Armitage in "Young Sheldon") can't be in scenes together, fans have been able to see them interact in promotional content and interviews that took place before the spin-off series premiered.
Despite his long acting career, Richard Belzer never intended to be a thespian. According to The Comic's Comic, Belzer aspired to be a journalist before gravitating toward comedy. He worked at clubs around New York and then landed a job as the warm-up act for "Saturday Night Live," even appearing in a few sketches. The "in-your-face" comic was so appealing that musician Warren Zevon brought Belzer on tour with him (via The Baltimore Sun).
"Demon Slayer" is the anime that has been setting the world on fire since its first season dropped in 2019 (via Parrot Analytics). Based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, the series follows Tanjiro Kamado and his friends as they join an elite band of monster hunters called the Demon Slayer Corps and set out to destroy Muzan (Toshihiko Seki/Greg Chun) and his terrifying Upper-Rank demon squad.
"Rick and Morty" is still going strong as it wraps up its sixth season. The wildly popular animated series from Adult Swim, in fact, has earned enough fans that it has already had been renewed for 70 episodes back in 2018, likely meaning that it will at the very least get to a 10th season — and proving just how confident the top brass at Cartoon Network really is about this duo's strange meta-explorations. Following the misadventures of unhinged mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and his constantly anxious grandson Morty Smith (also Roiland), the zany series has often seen the duo (and other members of the Smith family) traveling across time and space as they find themselves in one ridiculously absurd scenario after another.
As of the premiere of its fifth season, Paramount Network's present day Western "Yellowstone" remains one of TV's flagship network dramas. Of course, in order to keep its story compelling this far into its run, Season 5 sees the show either changing up the status quo outright, or at least indicating to viewers that major changes are on their way.
Spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6 ahead. Every season of "Rick and Morty" is a self-referential tour of chaos through various movie spoofs, genre tropes, and — occasionally — real drama. Season 6 is no exception to this rule, though it does introduce some fun twists to the formula that help keep things fresh. After the relative mixed bag of Season 5, some viewers may have feared that the series was headed for stale territory. The good news is that "Rick and Morty" Season 6 is a stellar return to form, delivering high-concept episodic stories and just enough big-picture narrative to tie it all together.
Filming for the final season of "His Dark Materials" has come and gone, and with it, the opportunity for more epic cameos. Yet, although there won't be more guest stars to grace the screen following this season, it's still fun to think about. James McAvoy has enjoyed an illustrious career since the mid-'90s, having co-starred with some of Hollywood's greats. Whether he's taking on the villainous role of Lord Asriel in "His Dark Materials" or the heroic role of Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise, McAvoy always makes his characters his own.
