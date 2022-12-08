ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress. House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their leader. […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mother Jones

It’s Official: The Democrats Held the Senate

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. What’s been likely for days is now official: Democrats will hold the US Senate. Media outlets on Saturday night projected that Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto had narrowly won her race, giving Democrats at least 50 Senate seats—enough to control the chamber.
The Hill

Schumer reelected as Senate majority leader

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was reelected Thursday morning to serve another term as Senate majority leader, capping a successful two years for the veteran lawmaker, who was just reelected to a fifth Senate term.   Senate Democrats also reelected the rest of Schumer’s leadership team, giving Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) another term as Senate Democratic…
Sheridan Media

Lummis Tapped as Next Senate Western Caucus Chair

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) announced Thursday that she will take the gavel as chairman of the Senate Western Caucus for the 118th Congress. She succeeds Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) as he steps into the role of chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Lummis said Wyoming issues are western...
eenews.net

New powers, flexibility await Senate Democrats next year

After winning an outright majority in the Senate on Tuesday, Democrats are delighted at the prospect of being able to move legislation and confirm nominees more easily. Many of President Joe Biden’s nominees have been stuck in limbo for months due to the current 50-50 partisan split in the Senate. A number of them are crucial to agencies such as EPA, the Department of the Interior, the Department of Energy and even an obscure mine safety and health commission.
CNBC

The New Congress, Part 2: Senate

Even before the new congress gets underway, Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden is hoping to make the most of the final month of the current session. That includes restoring the 2021 Child Tax Credit and passing Retirement security legislation. In the next congress, things will get more complicated with Republicans controlling the House, but in laying out priorities for 2023, Wyden has expressed hope for finding bipartisan support. We close our day with a look at how the Senate is preparing for a return to divided government. CNBC's Sara Eisen speaks with Sen. Ron Wyden (D) Oregon at the 2022 CNBC CFO Council Summit on November 30, 2022.
