SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We picked up a light coating of snow over the weekend but a lot of it melted as temperatures rose above freezing during the day Sunday. Quieter conditions have taken hold of the area, this will remain the case all the way through Wednesday morning. That midweek period is where most of our attention is turned, though, in order to iron out more details regarding a passing area of low pressure. That will bring larger changes to the weather with better chances of rain, mix, and snow.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO