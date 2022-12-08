Gas prices have fallen in Charlotte. Where to fill up on cheap fuel for your commute

After a summer of record gas prices this past summer, many Charlotte drivers are now seeing relief at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $3.12, down from $3.21 a week ago, and from $3.40 in November, according to AAA .

Data from AAA show that the national average gas price dropped 14 cents in the last week to $3.33.

The decline in gas prices was caused by a decrease in energy demand, which led to a drop in oil prices, The New York Times reported . But the trend may slow down soon, according to AAA.

Will the low gas prices last in Charlotte?

A recent decision by an international oil organization could slow the decline in gas prices.

On Sunday, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries , a group of countries that produce oil, “decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand,” according to a news release from AAA.

The move will likely lead to a spike in the global price of oil, according to AAA.

“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+’s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago.”

Where is the cheapest gas in Charlotte?

There are at least five stations in the Charlotte area selling regular unleaded gasoline for under $2.95 per gallon, according to the latest Gas Buddy Gas Price Map :

