Gas prices have fallen in Charlotte. Where to fill up on cheap fuel for your commute
After a summer of record gas prices this past summer, many Charlotte drivers are now seeing relief at the pump.
The average price for a gallon of gas in Charlotte is $3.12, down from $3.21 a week ago, and from $3.40 in November, according to AAA .
Data from AAA show that the national average gas price dropped 14 cents in the last week to $3.33.
The decline in gas prices was caused by a decrease in energy demand, which led to a drop in oil prices, The New York Times reported . But the trend may slow down soon, according to AAA.
Will the low gas prices last in Charlotte?
A recent decision by an international oil organization could slow the decline in gas prices.
On Sunday, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries , a group of countries that produce oil, “decided to maintain output cuts of 2 million barrels per day, about 2% of world demand,” according to a news release from AAA.
The move will likely lead to a spike in the global price of oil, according to AAA.
“Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+’s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago.”
Where is the cheapest gas in Charlotte?
There are at least five stations in the Charlotte area selling regular unleaded gasoline for under $2.95 per gallon, according to the latest Gas Buddy Gas Price Map :
Costco, 2125 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews, NC 28105 : $2.83
Shell, 9100 Monroe Rd., Charlotte, NC 28270 : $2.86
Murphy USA, 2010 Galleria Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28270 : $2.86
Sam’s Club, 11425 Carolina Pl Pkwy., Pineville, NC 28134 : $2.94
Costco, 500 Tyvola Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217 : $2.95
Comments / 0