Oregon State

Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year.

Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.

Williams thrived with the Trojans after following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He also ran for 372 yards and 10 more scores.

Phillips anchored a defense that helped Utah win the Pac-12 championship for the second straight season and earn a second straight spot in the Rose Bowl. The third-year player is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the nation’s best defensive back, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s best defensive player.

DeBoer had a superb first season after leaving Fresno State to take over the No. 10 Huskies, leading them to 10 wins after they went 4-8 last season. Washington will play No. 21 Texas in the Alamo Bowl after missing the postseason the past two seasons.

The 2022 Associated Press All-Pac-12 Conference team, as selected by a panel of seven sports writers who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed with position, name, school, height, weight, class and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u_QB — Caleb Williams, USC, 6-1, 215, So., Washington, D.C.

u-RB — Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-1, 220, Sr., Camarillo, California

RB — Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State, 6-0, 200, Sr., Chicago

T — Braeden Daniels, Utah, 6-4, 297, Jr., Carrollton, Texas

T — Jordan Morgan, Arizona, 6-6, 320, Jr., Marana, Arizona

G — Andrew Vorhees, USC, 6-6, 325, Sr., Kingsburg, California

G — Jaxson Kirkland, Washington, 6-7, 340, Sr., Portland, Oregon

C — Brett Neilon, USC, 6-2, 295, Sr., Rancho Santa Margarita, California

u_TE — Dalton Kincaid, Utah, 6-4, 240, Sr., Las Vegas

WR — Rome Odunze, Washington, 6-3, 201, So., Las Vegas

WR — Dorian Singer, Arizona, 6-1, 185, So., Saint Paul, Minnesota

u_K — Joshua Karty, Stanford, 6-2, 207, Jr, Burlington, North Carolina

All-purpose — Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California

Defense

DE — Jeremiah Martin, Washington, 6-4, 267, Sr., San Bernardino, California

DE — Gabe Reid, Utah, 6-0, 247, So., Montrose, California

u_DT — Tuli Tuipulotu, USC, 6-4, 290, Jr., Hawthorne, California

DT — Simote Pepa, 6-3, 345, Fr., South Jordan, Utah

u_LB — Daiyan Henley, Washington State, 6-2, 232, Sr., Los Angeles

LB — Jackson Sirmon, California, 6-2, 240, Sr., Brentwood, Texas

LB — Karene Reid, Utah, 6-0, 227, So., American Fork, Utah

u_CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah, 5-10, 183, So., Lakewood, California

CB — Mekhi Blackmon, USC, 6-0, 175, Sr., East Palo Alto, California

S — Kaitan Oladapo, Oregon State, 6-1, 214, Jr., Happy Valley, Oregon

S — Calen Bullock, USC, 6-3, 180, So., Pasadena, California

P — Eddie Czaplicki, Arizona State, 6-1, 200, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Michael Penix Jr, Washington, 6-3, 213, Jr., Tampa, Florida

RB — Damien Martinez, Oregon State, 6-0, 216, Fr., Lewisville, Texas

RB — Travis Dye, USC, 5-10, 200, Sr., Norco, California

T — T.J. Bass, Oregon, 6-4, 325, Sr., Deming, Washington

T — Talise Fuaga, Oregon State, 6-6, 326, So., Tacoma, Washington

G — Atonio Mafi, UCLA, 6-4, 339, Sr., Shoreview, California

G — Henry Bainivalu, Washington, 6-7. 307, Sr., Sammamish, Washington

C — Alex Forsyth, Oregon, 6-4, 32, Sr., West Linn, Oregon

TE — Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford, 6-4, 242, Jr., Bakersfield, California

WR — Jordan Addison, USC, 6-0, 175, Jr., Frederick, Maryland

WR — Troy Franklin, Oregon, 6-3, 178, So., East Palo Alto, California

All-purpose — Jack Colletto, Oregon State, 6-3, 239, Sr., Camas, Washington

Defense

DE — Laiatu Latu, UCLA, 6-4, 265, Jr., Sacramento, California

DE — Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, 6-3, 290, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

DT — Tyrone Taleni, USC, 6-2, 280, Sr., Savai’i, Western Samoa

LB — Omar Speights, Oregon State, 6-1, 233, Jr., Philadelphia

LB — Noah Sewell, Oregon, 6-2, 253, So., Malaeimi, American Samoa

LB — Bralen Trice, Washington, 6-4, 269, So., Phoenix

CB — Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State, 6-2, 200, Sr., East Palo Alto, California

CB — Christian Gonzalez, Oregon, 6-2, 201, So., The Colony, Texas

S — Jaydon Grant, Oregon State, 6-0, 195, Sr., West Linn, Oregon

S — Mo Osling III, UCLA, 6-2, 194, Sr., Lancaster, California

P — Jamieson Sheahan, California, 6-0, 205, Sr., Bendigo, Australia

Voting panel:

Michelle Gardner, The Arizona Republic; Mike Vorel, Seattle Times; James Crepea, The Oregonian; Sean Keller, Denver Post; Nick Dashel, The Oregonian; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; Josh Furlong, KSL.com.

