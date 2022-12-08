Read full article on original website
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
Chicago Fire's Main Characters Ranked Worst To Best
With 11 seasons and over 200 episodes under its belt, "Chicago Fire" has become one of network television's most reliably impressive shows. First premiering in October 2012, the series has enjoyed more than a decade of programming and launched the "One Chicago" universe, which includes four Chicago-themed series; "Chicago Justice" was canceled after one season, but the other three have remained favorites among viewers.
Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Has Next To Nothing In Common With Hailey
Before landing her role on the One Chicago franchise show "Chicago P.D.," Tracy Spiridakos had already assembled a resume chock full of impressive small-screen credits. That includes appearances in lauded shows like "Supernatural," "The L Word," "Revolution," and "Bates Motel." It's safe to say, however, that landing the role of Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." was a legit career changer for the actor.
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo Praises Taylor Kinney For A Difficult Stunt In The Chicago River
As hard-charging first responders on NBC's red-hot rating generator "Chicago Fire," firefighters Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have one thing in common: both characters on this One Chicago hit take quite a beating in the line of duty. And while the actors portraying this fan-favorite Firehouse 51 duo don't suffer as much abuse as appears to be dealt out to their alter-egos on screen, they nonetheless do sometimes end up in physically trying situations.
'Chicago PD' Actress Shares Smiling Selfie With Co-Star
Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos are the best of friends!. Squerciati–who portrays officer Kim Burgess in the hit drama Chicago PD–took to Instagram to share a selfie with her co-star Spiridakos, 34, who plays detective Hailey Upton. Although the duo has shared a multi-season run with hundreds of...
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Chicago Fire Bosses Talk Bringing Back [Spoiler] to 'Wreck Some Lives'
Warning: The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s Chicago Fire. Proceed at your own risk! Here comes trouble! On Wednesday’s Chicago Fire fall finale, an incident between Carver and a city employee during a rescue call sparked an IAD investigation. But even more shocking than the grenade that detonated at the end of the episode, leaving Carver and Stella’s lives in jeopardy, was who strode into Firehouse 51 earlier in the hour to question Carver: It was Violet’s disgraced former paramedic partner Emma (played by Caitlin Carver), who is now somehow working for IAD! (With an episode title like “Nemesis,” maybe we should...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
Delish
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
NBC sets Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date
There are just a few more months to wait for Magnum to return to our screens. NBC has set the Magnum PI Season 5 premiere date. Since learning that NBC had saved Magnum PI, we’ve been looking at when we’ll get to see the episodes. We learned filming wouldn’t start until the fall, so that ruled out a 2022 release date. NBC even confirmed that with its fall schedule.
NBC Wouldn't Allow The Cast Of Chicago P.D. To Go On Police Ride Alongs For Training
The world of NBC's hit series "Chicago P.D." can be a pretty bleak place in terms of its depictions of murder, violence, broken relationships, personal strife, and systemic injustice. It absolutely does not shy away from these disturbing themes — and its viewers love it for that. But behind...
