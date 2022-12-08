ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas

The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Scenes from D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 Launch Party

Nearly 400 of Dallas’ most influential business leaders gathered at The Mason to celebrate the release of D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 and shared success over the past year. Live music from Encore Productions, multiple photo ops, gourmet food stations, a specialty Maker’s Mark cocktail bar, and a sleight-of-hand strolling magician kept guests entertained between networking and merry-making.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Galderma Celebrates Grand Opening of U.S. Headquarters in Dallas

Galderma is pleased to announce the grand opening of its U.S. headquarters in downtown Dallas. Galderma relocated its nearly 300 home office employees to the Trammell Crow Center at 2001 Ross Avenue. The grand opening event on Friday, December 9, was celebrated with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Galderma Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH, representatives from Downtown Dallas Initiative and Galderma associates.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Top DFW Employers Downplay ‘Preferred Pronouns’

The DFW metroplex is home to many leading businesses whose reach and influence extend nationally, even globally. In recent years, boardrooms, businesses, and their office policies have become another front in the conflict surrounding the concept of “preferred gender pronouns.”. Yet, it appears that amongst Dallas’ biggest employers, the...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

One-Time Dallas Rapper Charged With COVID Financial Fraud

Local Soundcloud rapper John Corbin Corona has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering related to a scheme to take advantage of a pandemic-era relief program. John Corbin Corona grew up in the Park Cities and began recording hip-hop music about a decade ago. When D Magazine associate editor Bradford Pearson (now an author and magazine editor in Philadelphia) came across a song in 2013, he wrote a blog having a laugh at the local artist.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Psychiatric Hospital for Dallas Breaks Ground

A groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the start of construction for a new psychiatric hospital in Dallas. The facility is part of the state’s plan to create beds for psychiatric inpatients, a press release shared. The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern is being designed and constructed through a partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas

Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
DALLAS, TX
US105

Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction

If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals

Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.Photo byFiltergrade/UnsplashonUnsplash. The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX

