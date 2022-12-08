Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
While one recent report suggests that the City of Dallas is putting too much of its money into arresting, prosecuting and jailing its citizens, and not enough on providing what it calls Systems of Community Care, a different, new report says that Dallas is doing well in another area of need.
dallasexpress.com
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
dmagazine.com
Scenes from D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 Launch Party
Nearly 400 of Dallas’ most influential business leaders gathered at The Mason to celebrate the release of D CEO’s 2023 Dallas 500 and shared success over the past year. Live music from Encore Productions, multiple photo ops, gourmet food stations, a specialty Maker’s Mark cocktail bar, and a sleight-of-hand strolling magician kept guests entertained between networking and merry-making.
dmagazine.com
Galderma Celebrates Grand Opening of U.S. Headquarters in Dallas
Galderma is pleased to announce the grand opening of its U.S. headquarters in downtown Dallas. Galderma relocated its nearly 300 home office employees to the Trammell Crow Center at 2001 Ross Avenue. The grand opening event on Friday, December 9, was celebrated with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Galderma Chief Executive Officer Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH, representatives from Downtown Dallas Initiative and Galderma associates.
dallasexpress.com
Top DFW Employers Downplay ‘Preferred Pronouns’
The DFW metroplex is home to many leading businesses whose reach and influence extend nationally, even globally. In recent years, boardrooms, businesses, and their office policies have become another front in the conflict surrounding the concept of “preferred gender pronouns.”. Yet, it appears that amongst Dallas’ biggest employers, the...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas First Black Dentist, Former Slave Born in Dallas- Recognized for Being a Trailblazer
In 1862, Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper, who eventually became the first Black Dentist in the state, was held as a slave on a plantation in Dallas. In addition, he helped found Dallas’ first Black bank. The descendants of a former Texas slave participated in a ceremony held at Communities...
Year in Review: Here's what DFW searched for the most on Google in 2022
DALLAS — This year was quite the year... and our searches online matched that energy. Here are the top trending searches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 2022, according to Google:. The Top 10 trending "near me" searches in Dallas-Fort Worth. Gas prices. Remote jobs. Ssa office. Pilates. Cheapest...
dmagazine.com
One-Time Dallas Rapper Charged With COVID Financial Fraud
Local Soundcloud rapper John Corbin Corona has been charged with wire fraud and money laundering related to a scheme to take advantage of a pandemic-era relief program. John Corbin Corona grew up in the Park Cities and began recording hip-hop music about a decade ago. When D Magazine associate editor Bradford Pearson (now an author and magazine editor in Philadelphia) came across a song in 2013, he wrote a blog having a laugh at the local artist.
dallasexpress.com
New Psychiatric Hospital for Dallas Breaks Ground
A groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the start of construction for a new psychiatric hospital in Dallas. The facility is part of the state’s plan to create beds for psychiatric inpatients, a press release shared. The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern is being designed and constructed through a partnership with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and UT Southwestern Medical Center.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
Located on the waterfront in Kemah, Texas, Tookie's is a down-home joint that serves signature burgers and casual fare. It is also the site of a popular TV show on the Travel Channel. Tookie's has been around since 1975, making it a local favorite in Kemah. The restaurant has undergone several expansions and has even been featured on the Travel Channel's "Burger Land" TV show.
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
Texas’ Most Expensive Home Took A Huge Hit With A $7 Million Price Reduction
If you're looking for an affordable home at a bargain price because the interest rates are so dang high, this house probably isn't for you. It'll be one that you can quickly take off your consideration list. Now I don't want to discourage you from looking at it though. While the majority of us will NEVER be able to afford any property like this, it's always fun to peek into homes like this and dream!
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term Rentals
Dallas inching closer to eliminating short-term rentals from residential neighborhoods.Photo byFiltergrade/UnsplashonUnsplash. The City Plan Commission has recommended that Dallas prevent short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods. The 9-4 vote will affect over 2,000 residences. Dallas News reports that no current legislation outright allows these short-term rentals, it just doesn't outlaw them.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
Dallas salon ranked one of the best eyelash salons in the US: report
There is no better place to get a confidence boost than the salon; however, a bad salon experience can really affect your whole mood.
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
