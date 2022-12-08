ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘She’s strong’: Woman who survived warehouse fire that killed 4 remains in medically-induced coma

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCizQ_0jc15ixq00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — We are learning more details about the sole survivor in the deadly warehouse fire that took the lives of four people.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The fire happened last Thursday in an Orange County unit rented by Magic in the Sky.

Channel 9 spoke with 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss’ brother about his sister’s condition and her road to recovery.

Jason Tallafuss said his sister has remained strong through the entire process. He said when the fire started, she was burned as she ran away from the flames.

Lindsey Tallafuss is still fighting for her life, as she remains in bandages and under a medically-induced coma at the hospital.

Jason Tallafuss said his sister is the heart of their family and keeps the family together.

Lindsey Tallafuss has worked at theme parks to put together fireworks displays for more than three years.

Jason Tallafuss said her job makes her the bravest in their family.

“Anybody that would work in this kind of field has to be brave and they have to love what they do and be passionate about what they do,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4L5b_0jc15ixq00

But despite training and experience, tragedy struck.

Lindsey Tallafuss was one of five employees involved in the warehouse fire — and she is the only one who is still alive. The other four victims, who were all under 25, died from burns.

The flames burned 60% of Lindsey Tallafuss’s body, including her face, scalp, back, hands and legs.

Jason Tallafuss has not been able to talk to his sister to find out what happened. She has undergone multiple surgeries and doctors are now trying to ease her into breathing on her own and repair what they can of her body.

“They’ll have a lot of work to do,” Jason Tallafuss said. “And she’s going to have to fight a lot more, and there’ll be a lot more fights. But she’s strong.”

Magic in the Sky said it is investigating what happened. The state is also looking into what caused the fire. The state fire marshal’s office is not giving any details about what they know so far.

The four families who lost their loved ones are left grieving. Jason Tallafuss said the community has been there for his family.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Lindsey Tallafuss’ out-of-pocket medical expenses since she does not have medical insurance. The link can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVrHc_0jc15ixq00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Troopers seeking witnesses after Orlando man hit, killed by car in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 37-year-old Orlando man died after being struck by a car Sunday night in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was either riding or walking a bicycle, shortly after 11 p.m., when he was hit by a vehicle headed southbound on Dean Road near Dean Haven Lane. He was taken to Advent Health East where he died of his injuries.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby

A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Lake County firefighters forced to break up brawl during emergency call

Lake County firefighters were forced to break up a fight during an emergency call in Leesburg. Lake County Fire Rescue responded to a medical emergency Dec. 4 at a residence located in the 100 block of Singapore Island Road. While there, the firemen witnessed an altercation occurring in the street near their truck and called law enforcement.
LEESBURG, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Police arrest Ormond man who was reported to cause nightly disturbances in his neighborhood

12:07 a.m. — First block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Disorderly intoxication. Police responded to a local restaurant after receiving a call about a fight amongst patrons. Once they arrived, restaurant staff and the people involved told officers that it was just a verbal argument, and that they had been separated and were in the process of leaving.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
124K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy