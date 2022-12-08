‘She’s strong’: Woman who survived warehouse fire that killed 4 remains in medically-induced coma

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — We are learning more details about the sole survivor in the deadly warehouse fire that took the lives of four people.

The fire happened last Thursday in an Orange County unit rented by Magic in the Sky.

Channel 9 spoke with 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss’ brother about his sister’s condition and her road to recovery.

Jason Tallafuss said his sister has remained strong through the entire process. He said when the fire started, she was burned as she ran away from the flames.

Lindsey Tallafuss is still fighting for her life, as she remains in bandages and under a medically-induced coma at the hospital.

Jason Tallafuss said his sister is the heart of their family and keeps the family together.

Lindsey Tallafuss has worked at theme parks to put together fireworks displays for more than three years.

Jason Tallafuss said her job makes her the bravest in their family.

“Anybody that would work in this kind of field has to be brave and they have to love what they do and be passionate about what they do,” he said.

But despite training and experience, tragedy struck.

Lindsey Tallafuss was one of five employees involved in the warehouse fire — and she is the only one who is still alive. The other four victims, who were all under 25, died from burns.

The flames burned 60% of Lindsey Tallafuss’s body, including her face, scalp, back, hands and legs.

Jason Tallafuss has not been able to talk to his sister to find out what happened. She has undergone multiple surgeries and doctors are now trying to ease her into breathing on her own and repair what they can of her body.

“They’ll have a lot of work to do,” Jason Tallafuss said. “And she’s going to have to fight a lot more, and there’ll be a lot more fights. But she’s strong.”

Magic in the Sky said it is investigating what happened. The state is also looking into what caused the fire. The state fire marshal’s office is not giving any details about what they know so far.

The four families who lost their loved ones are left grieving. Jason Tallafuss said the community has been there for his family.

A GoFundMe was set up to support Lindsey Tallafuss’ out-of-pocket medical expenses since she does not have medical insurance. The link can be found here.

