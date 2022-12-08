Read full article on original website
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' Is in the Works
We’re fully understanding the words coming out of Jackie Chan’s mouth as the legendary actor and martial arts extraordinaire revealed at the Red Seas Film Festival that a Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works. That’s right, the classic trio of films in which Chan played the Tito to Chris Tucker’s Michael Jackson (in the detective sense) is coming back with even more fight than before. Along with dropping the big piece of news, Chan also said that he would be meeting later on in the evening with the film’s director to talk shop - specifically about the script.
Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival
Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
Lee & Carter to Return: ‘Rush Hour 4’ is in The Works
Get ready for the return of Inspector Lee and Detective James Carter, as Rush Hour 4 is currently in the works. According to Deadline, Jackie Chan was on hand at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday and detailed that the fourth film in the Rush Hour franchise is currently being discussed. Later Thursday evening, Chan stated he would go speak with the film’s director about the script.
Jackie Chan Reveals ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works, Twitter Begs For It To Be As Problematic As Possible
Jackie Chan reveals 'Rush Hour 4' is in the works. Of course, Twitter wants it to be as problematic as possible.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out Over Thor: Love and Thunder's Oscars Campaign
Now that the calendar inches closer to 2023, awards season preparations are well underway. Disney's For Your Consideration lists have been making the rounds online, with many fans poking fun at the categories Disney is pushing Thor: Love and Thunder for. As is now the norm with blockbusters, the Taika Waititi film has at least one "FYC" choice in virtually every category from Best Picture to Best Director (Waititi), Best Actor (Chris Hemsworth), Best Actress (Natalire Portman), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Disney is also pushing the film in Best Visual Effects, a category many critics took issue with upon the film's release earlier this summer. The nods have raised questions with plenty of fans, so much so, the film trended on Twitter Sunday afternoon.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
Ben Affleck Says Netflix Makes Movies on an 'Assembly Line' as He Touts New Production Company
"It’s a thing that requires attention and dedication and work," Ben Affleck said of making "great" movies Ben Affleck is adamant that his new production company with Matt Damon won't follow Netflix's business model. At The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City on Wednesday, Affleck, 50, said that their new company Artists Equity will strive to create commercially popular films that audiences will still "remember 20 years later," according to Deadline. The two-time Academy Award winner said during a question and answer session at the...
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Surprising Influence From a Classic Anime Movie
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is coming to theatres in March, and it was helmed by the first movie's director, David F. Sandberg. During the film's production, and even now, Sandberg has shared fun content about the DC film on social media. From sharing set photos to making some funny jokes about the upcoming movie, Sandberg is a good director to follow on social media. Recently, he took to Twitter to tease a moment in the upcoming Shazam! sequel that was inspired by the iconic 1988 anime film, Akira.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
17 Fan Reactions To "Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin"
It's the series that most Pitch Perfect fans have been waiting for.
Avatar Changed Its Logo and Font Because of a Saturday Night Live Sketch
Avatar: The Way of Water's team saw that Saturday Night Live sketch about the first movie's font and had to change the font and logo. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the producer of the film admitted that they had a chuckle over the bit. If you've never seen the skit, Ryan Gosling plays an exasperated character trying to figure out what the typeface used for the logo of the original movie was. It leads him all over till he discovers Papyrus and is able to rejoice in his findings. The larger Internet found the entire thing hysterical and it serves as high-water mark of modern SNL. Jon Landau, saw the piece and would like you to know the joke isn't exactly true. Technically its Toruk and that's a big distinction in the typography world. However, a lot of fans will believe the font is Papyrus until the end of time because of that skit. Check out what he had to say down below.
