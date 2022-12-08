ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community celebrates life of local workers’ rights leader Bruce Popper

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members are remembering a local workers’ rights icon. Loved ones held a celebration of life for Bruce Popper who died in November at 71. Popper was a long-time union leader and workers’ rights and anti-poverty activist in Rochester. He was vice president of what is now 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, the University of Rochester’s service workers union.
Rochester in Focus: Dec. 11, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this episode of Rochester in Focus, we are talking about violence in the city. Not only about the problem, but also looking at solutions. Hear from Rev. Shirley Billups, an ordained pastor and RCSD teacher, and Victor Saunders, a special adviser to Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, who oversees all of the city’s anti-violence programs.
Police deliver toys to Willow Domestic Violence Center for Purple Box campaign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Willow Domestic Violence Center gave an update on Monday on its Purple Box campaign. The non-profit was joined by local police departments and organizations that helped to collect items for the campaign. The Purple Box campaign is a toy drive that brings hope to children and families staying at the Willow Center during the holiday season.
State announces launch of Hate and Bias Prevention Unit

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The unit will lead the public in education and outreach efforts, serving as an early warning detection system in local communities and quickly mobilizing to support areas and communities in which a hate incident has occurred. Hochul spoke about the importance of how we all have a role in preventing hateful acts.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students

Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Former nurse battling cancer continues to give back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local nurse who gave so much to others over the years is now fighting for his life. Steve Yacoub was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2020. He became a nurse to help people. Even in his time of need, he continues to do what he can for others.
Rochester’s gas prices are falling but not as much as the national average

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price dropped for the fourth week but they’re not dropping as much as the national average. Local gas prices ended the week at $3.64 per gallon, a 6 cent drop from the previous week. In the weeks before that, prices dropped by 2 cents for mid-November, then 6 cents, then 2 cents. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon.
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Rochester School 12 teachers, staff treated to lunch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Friday was all about celebrating Rochester’s teachers and everyone who who makes School 12 work. Teachers and staff were treated to lunch at Anna Murray-Douglass Academy as thanks for their compassion and dedication to educating youth. Teachers used to be treated to lunch three times...
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday began considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance marke t in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. Lawmakers are considering legislation to help keep private insurers solvent by creating a $1 billion reinsurance...
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.

"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.

