2023 Ohio State Safety Commit Malik Hartford Named Division I Co-Defensive Player Of Year

Ohio State four-star safety commit Malik Hartford was named the Division I Co-Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, sharing the honor with Lakewood St. Edward three-star linebacker and Coastal Carolina commit Wyatt Gedeon.

The 6-foot-3 and 175-pound Hartford, who committed to the Buckeyes in April over finalists Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia, recorded 43 tackles, five pass break ups, four tackles for loss, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown to lead the Firebirds to an appearance in the regional finals.

Hartford, the 10th-best safety and No. 162 prospect overall in the class of 2023, is one of three future Buckeyes to earn defensive player of the year honors, joining Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews (Division II) and Cleveland Glenville four-star linebacker Arvell Reese (Division IV).

Several other Ohio State commits earned first-team All-Ohio honors for Division I on Thursday, including Findlay four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, Huber Heights Wayne four-star offensive guard Joshua Padilla, Liberty Township Lakota East four-star offensive guard Austin Siereveld and Dublin Coffman four-star defensive tackle Will Smith Jr.

Top targets on the list, meanwhile, include Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller four-star running back Jordan Marshall and Springfield four-star cornerback Aaron Scott, who are two of five uncommitted in-state prospects in the class of 2024 with an offer from the Buckeyes.

