Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer
The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
TODAY.com
Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes
Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.
ABC News
How to make the easiest holiday appetizer ever
Make this festive appetizer that combines store-bought ingredients for a quick and easy dish for any holiday party. 1 package 13.8 oz frozen refrigerator pizza dough thawed. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2-12x18 inch sheet pan lined with parchment paper dusted with flour. Roll out the pizza dough rectangle flat...
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
womenworking.com
What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?
Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
TODAY.com
62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy
From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
How to Make Dolly Parton’s Favorite Pecan Chicken Salad
When the Queen of Country tells us to jump, we say how high! So when we found out that Dolly Parton has a favorite holiday season chicken salad, we just had to try it. Like Dolly’s other favorite southern recipes, her pecan chicken salad is rich and flavorful. It’s also easy as pie to make, and it’s sure to bring some southern charm to the table.
I Spent $50 at Trader Joe’s and Bought Holiday Gifts for 9 People
Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
winemag.com
Dreaming of Snow? Try a White Christmas Cocktail
This creamy drink could pass for melted ice cream if it weren’t for the little kick at the end. Pour the vodka, amaretto, and heavy whipping cream into an ice filled shaker. Shake until cold, then strain into the chilled glass. Grate a little touch of nutmeg on top.
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
6 Amazing Trader Joe's Products You Have to Try in December
Do yourself a favor and put all of these on your shopping list.
Trader Joe’s Sells Grinch-Inspired “Grump Trees” and We’re Obsessed
We’re all about having the spirit of the season, but sometimes, some of us are in a completely different sort of spirit as the holidays roll around. Putting up and decorating a Christmas tree is a big part of getting into the holiday spirit. But for those who are a little less enthusiastic about the holiday season, Trader Joe’s has released its signature Grump Trees for another season of grinch-inspired festivities.
Allrecipes.com
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Somehow we have reached the end of 2022, which of course means we're entering one of the busiest seasons of all: the holiday season. Luckily for us, our favorite list just dropped — and we're not talking about our holiday wishlist. No, we mean the list of Aldi Finds that are coming to the store in December.
momcollective.com
Our Family’s Favorite Holiday Appetizer
A long time ago – another lifetime it seems – I was young and single, living in New York City. More often than not, weeknights were spent at after-work happy hours with colleagues and friends. We were in no rush to get home right away and could enjoy leisurely cocktails, bites, and conversation. Downtown, there was this dark and rustic little Spanish tapas place we used to go to, and I still remember the first time we ordered their bacon-wrapped dates. We must’ve ordered five plates of them that first night.
Recipe for 'Dolly Parton's 5-Layer Casserole' Is Bound to Be a Hit
Dolly knows her stuff when it comes to cooking!
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
