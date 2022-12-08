ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Group Agrees to Buy German Bank Bankhaus von der Heydt for More Than $15M

Bitcoin Group (ADE), a holding company focusing on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, said it agreed to buy all of Germany’s Bankhaus von der Heydt for 14 million euros (US$15 million) in cash and 150,000 shares. The acquisition will give the company control of the one of the world's...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Hovers Around $17K Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting

Bitcoin trading steady over $17,000 with the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to be released Tuesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision Wednesday. Bitcoin's implied volatility has also declined in recent weeks, Fundstrat noted. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk

How Crypto Can Repair Its Reputation in Washington

You don’t have to be a close observer of the crypto industry to recognize an uncomfortable truth: Crypto’s reputation in Washington, D.C., is damaged. While the industry has developed enduring relationships with a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers over the past several years, recent market turmoil and the ongoing saga of the collapse of FTX International taint the broader industry.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Association Exec on FTX Fallout, Future of Crypto

Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations worth at least $73 million could be clawed back to repay FTX creditors. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress Tuesday. Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith discusses the latest developments in FTX's bankruptcy and where crypto regulation could be headed in 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com

Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto

The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
u.today

Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims

Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Loaning your bitcoin invites an element of risk that you may not need to incur. You should not make any financial, investment, trading or otherwise decision solely based on the information presented in this article. Bitcoin lending will be the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Many DeFi projects are currently...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
TechCrunch

Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset

“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”

