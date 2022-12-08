Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
The head of the world’s largest crypto exchange says that most people shouldn’t invest right now
Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO, advises first-time investors to avoid getting into crypto right now. Even the crypto industry’s leaders are cautioning investors against buying the dip. With cryptocurrency prices so low, it might seem like a good time for first-time buyers to invest, after industry figureheads like Microstrategy’s Michael...
msn.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Group Agrees to Buy German Bank Bankhaus von der Heydt for More Than $15M
Bitcoin Group (ADE), a holding company focusing on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, said it agreed to buy all of Germany’s Bankhaus von der Heydt for 14 million euros (US$15 million) in cash and 150,000 shares. The acquisition will give the company control of the one of the world's...
The US is heading for a 'swamp' recession which could mire the economy in a disappointing and slow recovery
JPMorgan's David Kelly said the US is "on the edge of a recession" but "it's not like standing on the edge of a cliff."
4 steps I'm taking to prepare today in case a recession hits tomorrow
To prepare for a possible recession, she's diversifying her income, keeping a sizable emergency fund, and sticking to a budget.
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Hovers Around $17K Ahead of Inflation Data, Fed Meeting
Bitcoin trading steady over $17,000 with the latest U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to be released Tuesday and the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision Wednesday. Bitcoin's implied volatility has also declined in recent weeks, Fundstrat noted. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
Goldman Sachs Gears Up for a Run at Crypto
The head of Goldman Sachs's digital assets business says the bank is exploring more investments, perhaps including an acquisition, in the cryptosphere.
CoinDesk
How Crypto Can Repair Its Reputation in Washington
You don’t have to be a close observer of the crypto industry to recognize an uncomfortable truth: Crypto’s reputation in Washington, D.C., is damaged. While the industry has developed enduring relationships with a growing group of bipartisan lawmakers over the past several years, recent market turmoil and the ongoing saga of the collapse of FTX International taint the broader industry.
kitco.com
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Association Exec on FTX Fallout, Future of Crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried’s political donations worth at least $73 million could be clawed back to repay FTX creditors. Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress Tuesday. Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith discusses the latest developments in FTX's bankruptcy and where crypto regulation could be headed in 2023.
crowdfundinsider.com
Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto
The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
u.today
Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, Crypto Executive Claims
Gene Hoffman, chief operating officer at blockchain company Chia Network, has predicted that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will defeat Ripple in a closely watched legal battle that will soon stretch into its third year. "The only outcome is that a federal judge will rule that Ripple's sales of...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin-Backed Loans
Loaning your bitcoin invites an element of risk that you may not need to incur. You should not make any financial, investment, trading or otherwise decision solely based on the information presented in this article. Bitcoin lending will be the future of decentralized finance (DeFi). Many DeFi projects are currently...
India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign
China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
ambcrypto.com
Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside
Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets.
TechCrunch
Mastercard director sees FTX collapse as chance for the crypto market to reset
“I feel like once you get the momentum for an institution up and running, it’s hard to get them to turn their head and pivot,” Grace Berkery, director of startup engagement at Mastercard, said at the Benzinga’s Future of Crypto event. “So if they’re going to enter, they’re going to stay in the space.”
