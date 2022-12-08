ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflare Makes Off-Grid Living Easier with XPLOR Solar Panels

By Peter Nelson
If you’ve ever daydreamed about off-grid camping or overlanding for any real amount of time, the reality of certain logistics can start to water down your hopes and dreams. Keeping food refrigerated and electronics charged are two of the biggest concerns. And while it’s easy for these to stay full-up via charging off a car’s normal electrical system, what if you want to post up for a while and not have to worry about running the engine, burning up precious dino juice, or killing your batter?

Sunflare’s come up with an easy solution with its XPLOR series of Solar Panels , and the ease-of-use aspect might be a little surprising. Like, peel-and-stick easy.

That’s right, these thin and flexible solar panels can attach anyone’s dearly outfitted rig’s roof or even a hard-shell rooftop tent. They’ll also charge if partially covered, and are built tough to withstand rain, snow, hail, as well as extreme temperature changes.

They come in three models/sizes/wattages—105W / Weekend, 126W / Adventure, and 180W/Expedition. They’re priced at $450, $550, and $750, respectively.

The specs that Sunflare lists are quite comprehensive as well, a good sign that it’s done its homework for application’s sake. The possibilities are endless as far as charging and energy storage capacity, too. For instance, Sunflare lists how many hours that certain common electronics like laptops, refrigerators, and TVs (woah easy there, even glamping applies?) can run off of each panel with or without common battery sizes. There’s still some customization involved as far as wiring up the right battery and inverter for powering stuff, but at least this is a major piece of the puzzle that’s firmly in place.

Between utilizing the right panel and battery combo, as well as charging via the vehicle’s conventional systems, it seems like one could sustain themself for a good amount of time. Imagine being able to chill at your favorite far-off-the-beaten-path camping spot for multiple days. And if you’ve got a 5G signal to boot, who wouldn’t take the term “remote work” quite literally?

