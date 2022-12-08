ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

wach.com

SLED: Former Lexington County deputy charged for off-duty actions

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A former Lexington County deputy has been arrested Monday in connection with two charges stemming from an off-duty incident last summer. According to arrest warrants, Kyle Richard Sullivan, 35, of Lexington, SC, willingly and maliciously destroyed the passenger side window of a 1998 Ford Explorer on Aug. 10 and was fired on Aug. 11.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Newberry County teen reported missing

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Newberry County teen was reported missing Friday after reports say she was last seen in Pomaria, SC. Officials say 16-year-old Kiera Aquil was last seen on Blackberry Lane in Pomaria. Deputies say she's 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. She was also...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

A horse and woman hit in Aiken on Gayle Storey Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Aiken is Thoroughbred Country, but some who live there say their horses it’s important to be mindful when you’re on the road. Drivers everywhere have to look out for several things on the road. In Aiken, more than anywhere else in our area, that includes horses, and horse owners are asking you […]
AIKEN, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified after single vehicle crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a deadly crash in Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Highway 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 7:52 a.m. Saturday. Officials say a driver and two passengers were travelling east on HWY...
UNION COUNTY, SC
wach.com

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Fort Mill man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Fort Mill man for a shooting that happened in the Winnsboro area over the weekend. Investigators say 42-year-old Robert C. Coffey is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in a home on Rockton Thruway Road off State Highway 34.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

