Jill Scott Announces ‘Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1’ Concert
Jill Scott is returning to the stage. The Neo-soul singer announced a concert celebrating the anniversary of her 2000 debut album Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1. Scott previously announced the tour for the 20th anniversary of the project in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic stopped her plans. Now, a special show is scheduled for June 23, 2023 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. On Instagram, the Philadelphia native also teased a makeup tour.More from VIBE.comMariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday SpecialPost Malone Performs With Fan's Bra On His Head: WatchJadakiss, Styles...
ilham Explains How She Got Cassie & Karrueche In “corazon” featuring French Montana
Ilham is ready to become the superstar she’s always destined to be. Hailing from Morocco, the singer-songwriter arrives as a breath of fresh air in the music industry, with a strong pen game and smooth, buttery vocals that has listeners all around the world tuned in waiting for more.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022
A pall has been hanging over hip-hop this year: the ongoing criminalization of being a rapper looms large. The genre has faced over-policing and sensationalism before, dating back to the NYPD's rap intelligence unit in 1999, but the scope of the crusade has expanded: lyrics continue to be treated like transcripts by the law, rappers are painted as crime lords and their imprints are characterized as mob outfits. There has been no shortage of abuses, including New York City getting drill rappers removed from the Rolling Loud bill, but one in particular has reverberated across the rap landscape: Young Thug, Gunna, and the members of YSL record label being rounded up and charged in a RICO case. It feels like the Atlanta rap scene, the epicenter of hip-hop, is still recovering. 26 YSL associates were arrested on criminal conspiracy charges in May, and 25 remain in jail, despite the absurdity of those charges. Its reverberations have been quietly felt throughout the rap world. Thug's lyrics are being weaponized against him. What does a genre built on words do when those words can, and almost certainly will, be held against its artists in court?
DJ Quik: I Deserve To Be Where Dr. Dre Is
Gangsta rap pioneer and Compton native DJ Quik believes that with the reception he’s received from the fans as well as the consistency of his sometimes underrated career over the decades, that his success should match or at least rival that of the other Compton gangsta rap pioneer and producer, Dr. Dre.
'Love & Hip Hop': Amara La Negra Dishes on 'Misunderstanding' With Co-Star While Filming 'Family Reunion'
Amara Le Negra was excited to participate in the third season of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop. The Afro-Latina burst onto the scene as a cast member of the Miami franchise. Since then, she's released music, toured, embarked on real estate ventures, written children's books, and recently became a mother to twin girls. Now, she's happy she had the chance to appear in the mashup series to settle differences with her co-stars. The show's third season joined cast members from Atlanta, New York, and Miami to spend time together in Jamaica. But it wasn't all rum punch and sandy beaches. There was some drama. But Le Negra went into it with one agenda. "Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen," she told a Miami news station in a recent interview.
RM – ‘Indigo’ review: BTS leader makes emphatic bid for timelessness with remarkable solo debut
“Use it: while taking a walk, shower, drive…” reads the packaging of ‘Indigo’, the debut solo album from BTS leader RM. These instructions of how, where and when to listen to the record continue, each additional point adding more moments of daily life that the music can soundtrack. It’s a fitting guide, not just because of how quickly ‘Indigo’ will weave itself into the fabric of listeners’ everyday, but also because of how much this album feels like a reflection of life itself.
Big Tigger Shares Top 5 ‘Rap City’ Freestyles: Lil Wayne, DMX, And More
Big Tigger is an indelible part of Hip-Hop culture due to his hosting duties on BET’s Rap City and much more. The 49-year-old has revealed his top five freestyles from the almost 20-year-old show and the list includes many legends. In an Oct. 18 visit to T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Radio Podcast, the “I’m Sprung” artist asked the hard question, but the New York City rapper was game for the task. In what may surprise many, his first pick came from a completely different genre. “My favorite, favorite, favorite one was Rap City Tha Bashment, it was me Elephant Man, Buju...
Saweetie Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘Don’t Say Nothin’; Shares New EP ‘The Single Life’
UPDATE: Saweetie’s new EP The Single Life is also now available in full. Saweetie has returned from her break with a new single called ‘Don’t Say Nothin’. The rapper hasn’t released much music at all this year so fans will be happy to see her back. “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs. He got mad and told my business to the blogs” are the kind of lyrics you can find on this Bay Area-sounding track which is produced by 1500 Or Nothin.
Saweetie Speaks On Being Called The “Queen Of The Bay”
Saweetie says that a number of her supporters consider her West Coast royalty and have crowned her as the “Queen of the Bay,” an honor she reacted to during an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “I don’t want to self-proclaim the ‘Queen statement,’ but when I’m in certain cities or certain areas, they’ll just call me this and call me that,” she said of the moniker being bestowed upon her. “I’ve been called the ‘Queen of California’ and many queen things. It’s not something I’m trying to title, that’s why I had another voice say it on my [The...
New music Friday: SZA, Gucci Mane, Kay Flock, Blxst and Larry June
As we approach the final weeks of the year, SZA takes center stage on Dec. 9. The Top Dawg Entertainment singer released the highly anticipated SOS album, her first project since the classic 2017 R&B release, Ctrl. The songstress had to take a break from singing after announcing she permanently damaged her vocal chords in 2018. SZA’s new release has not, and will not, let her fans down. The only debate surrounding the project is if a December release can be included in the best-of-the-year release arguments.
This Ex-Navy Drone Operator Is Now Working With Lizzo. ‘Anything In This World Is Attainable.’
Disclaimer: This story has been republished with permission from Entrepreneur.com. Back in 2018, Taylor Character, aka HoneyLuv, was operating drones for the Navy at a base in Malibu, Calif. “Being in the military made me a lot more organized,” the Cleveland native told Billboard. “I would also say being...
Metro Boomin Debuts Atop Album Chart; Mariah Carey‘s ‘Christmas’ Song Makes Annual Trip to No. 1
Metro Boomin scores his third No. 1 album with the release of “Heroes & Villains,” a 15-song, star-studded project featuring narration from Morgan Freeman and including verses from the late Takeoff, along with John Legend, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Future, Gunna, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, the Weeknd, Chris Brown and Young Thug. “Heroes & Villains” debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart, knocking Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” to No. 2 in the process, with the equivalent of 185,000 albums sold in the U.S., according to the tracking service Luminate. It’s not just the top of the album chart that finds Swift dislodged this...
Icewear Vezzo & DJ Drama Tap Jeezy, Future & More On “Paint The City”
Icewear Vezzo is easily one of the hottest rappers out of Detroit right now and that’s due to his incredible output. After years of grinding, he landed a deal with Quality Control earlier this year and he’s been on go-mode ever since. Earlier today, he unveiled his highly...
Ab-Soul Unveils 'Herbert' Cover Art & Tracklist Featuring Big Sean, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul will be making his long-awaited return next week with new album Herbert, and he’s now revealed the project’s tracklist and cover art. Set to arrive on December 16, Ab-Soul’s fifth studio LP will feature Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR Punch, Zacari, Fre$h, Ambré, ALEMEDA and Lance Skiiiwalker. On the production side of things, he joins forces with Sounwave, DJ Premier, James Blake, Hit-Boy, Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, among others.
Mount Westmore's Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort: rollicking, aggressive, old school bluster from some of the most recognisable voices in hip-hop
West Coast hip-hop supergroup throw it back to the golden age on big and brash debut album
Soul Train Awards 2022: This Year’s Female Performers Brought Powerhouse Vocals and a Surprise ‘Plot Twist’
The ladies dominated this year’s Soul Train Awards hosted by Deon Cole. From big wins to even bigger performances, the women of soul and r&b rocked the house with one dazzling performance after another. In honor of this year’s event, we’re looking back at some of our favorite female performances, from Ari Lennox’s sultry performance to a soul cypher you’ll be upset you missed. Take a look below.
Best Hip Hop Collaborations of 2022 - Nominees
2022 was a year that saw great turmoil in our contemporary society by all accounts. Apparently, COVID-19 is here to stay, global inflation is out of control and all too many of our favorite young rap regulars died violently. However, there would be no shadows if there was no light. And the light that Hip Hop granted us in these tumultuous times was significant.
Gucci Mane Drops 80-Track Project ‘So Icy Boyz: The Finale’
Gucci Mane closes out 2022 with a massive music drop. Less than two months after unleashing So Icy Boyz 22, the Alabama rapper returns with So Icy Boyz: The Finale—a New 1017 compilation project that runs three hours and 51 minutes. The ambitious effort is produced by Grammy award-winning hitmaker Zaytoven, and delivers 80—yes, 80—tracks across four discs.
Drake’s Dancehall Hit ‘One Dance’ Certified Diamond, ‘Controlla’ Goes 5X Platinum
Drake‘s hit song One Dance, which features Nigerian artist WizKid and British singer Kyla, has been certified Diamond, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It was the second Dancehall song of 2016 to have reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, following Rihanna’s Work...
