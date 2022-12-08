Read full article on original website
Scaloni defends players’ behavior against Dutch at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has dismissed criticism of his players’ behavior during the feisty World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands and says it is “out of touch with reality.” There were 17 yellow cards and one sending-off as players clashed on numerous occasions before and after Argentina won a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals. Scaloni says it is unfair that his players were accused of bad sportsmanship. He points to previous examples of how they have behaved after matches whether they won or lost. Scaloni says the criticism had hurt Argentina’s “pride.”
Klinsmann opines on World Cup exits of Brazil and England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA analyst Jurgen Klinsmann has shared his theories on the Brazil and England losses in the World Cup quarterfinals. Missed penalty kicks cost both teams. Klinsmann suggests Brazil had too little time to adjust mentally after a 117th-minute equalizing goal by Croatia. Brazil then left it too late to use Neymar in the shootout. He was apparently slated to take the team’s fifth kick. Klinsmann says “set the tone with the best penalty taker you have.” Harry Kane missed his attempt late in France’s 2-1 win after waiting at least two minutes for a video review. Klinsmann says Kane was “overthinking” during the long wait.
Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian. They are important goals. He scored against England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and again in the final against France. Perišić also scored the equalizer against Japan in the round of 16 in this year’s World Cup. Croatia will need another big performance out of the winger against Argentina in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
World Cup 2022 top scorers: Who's in the running for the Golden Boot? Every scorer so far
Who will become the World Cup 2022 top scorer and collect the coveted Golden Boot award? Here's who's off the mark already
USA Basketball to play men’s World Cup group games in Manila
USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t have to travel during the tournament. That’s assuming the American men qualify for the event. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that it wanted to have for the group stages. The Philippines chose the United States. Japan picked Slovenia, a team led by Luka Doncic. And Indonesia selected Canada, coached by Toronto’s Nick Nurse.
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s body returned to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New...
Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year; Pegula’s coach Witt honored
Iga Swiatek has won the WTA Player of the Year award for the first time. She was honored Monday after rising to No. 1 in the rankings in April and remaining there for the rest of the season thanks in part to two Grand Slam titles. Swiatek is a 21-year-old from Poland who was the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2020. The WTA Coach of the Year award went to David Witt. He works with Jessica Pegula, a 28-year-old American who rose to a career-best No. 3 in the rankings during 2022 and was a quarterfinalist at three Grand Slam tournaments.
