disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
disneytips.com

The First Night of This Walt Disney World Special Event Has Already Sold Out

Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, each Disney Park has a world of excitement to offer Guests. But when it comes to special events, such as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s even more to experience.
Disney Diary

6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks

The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
KTLA

This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks

Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: First Look at Commercial for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort

Disney has debuted a new advertisement for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland Resort, honoring 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. Disneynewsplus shared the ad on Instagram, which you can view above or by clicking here. It includes a glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle’s 100 Years of Wonder decorations and Mickey’s new costume.
disneyfoodblog.com

Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World

D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...

