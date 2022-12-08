Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
Disney World was my favorite park to visit for the holidays for 30 years, but now I think Universal is better
The Orlando theme parks have their own events for the holidays, but I preferred the food, decor, entertainment, and overall experience at Universal.
WDW News Today
WDW News Today
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
disneytips.com
The First Night of This Walt Disney World Special Event Has Already Sold Out
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, each Disney Park has a world of excitement to offer Guests. But when it comes to special events, such as Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there’s even more to experience.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price. Here is a list of annual pass prices for theme parks in California so you can find the best deals for you […]
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: First Look at Commercial for Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort
Disney has debuted a new advertisement for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration at Disneyland Resort, honoring 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. Disneynewsplus shared the ad on Instagram, which you can view above or by clicking here. It includes a glimpse of Sleeping Beauty Castle’s 100 Years of Wonder decorations and Mickey’s new costume.
disneyfoodblog.com
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
WDW News Today
WDW News Today
WDW News Today
