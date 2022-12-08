ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York

McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit

In a press release on Monday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and outreach efforts,...
98.1 The Hawk

Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges

According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
UTICA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State

New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
98.1 The Hawk

11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York

Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
98.1 The Hawk

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York Liquor Stores Open on Christmas Day

"Merry Christmas! Make a rum run, please!" A dash to the nearest purveyor of spirits to rescue the eggnog on Christmas Day is no longer out of the question for residents of the Empire State. This year will be the first time liquor stores in New York State will be...
98.1 The Hawk

Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier

In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
NEW YORK STATE
98.1 The Hawk

Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt

A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
OGDEN, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Former NY Lieutenant Governor Still Faces Charges

The former second-in-command in Albany is still facing charges, but not as many following court action December 5. Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin have been thrown out by a federal judge leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. The charges that were...
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Stomps Down on Social Media Hate Speech

Hate speech is on the rise, particularly on social media platforms and New York has decided to fight back against it with a new reporting law. According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other organizations, since late October of 2022, anti-Semitic posts have risen by 61 percent on Twitter alone. Slurs against gay men are appearing on Twitter an average of 3,964 times a day and slurs against Black Americans appear about 3,876 times a day.
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy