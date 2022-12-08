Read full article on original website
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments could arrive for selected NY families to buy food: Check your statusMark StarNew York City, NY
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York
McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
New York Launches Hate and Bias Prevention Unit
In a press release on Monday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit through the New York State Division of Human Rights. According to the press release, the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit's responsibilities include public education and outreach efforts,...
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
Governor Hochul Signs New York’s ‘Safe Space Heaters Act’
Inflation is effecting everything and we have to make choices on how to make our money last longer. The Energy Information Administration is saying that we'll see significantly higher heating costs because of high energy prices and a colder than usual winter. If you heat your home with oil or...
This New York Home Comes With a Working Ice Cream Parlor
There's a home in New York that's just hit the market and let me tell you, it brings a whole new meaning to home "sweet" home. Not only is the home absolutely stunning inside and out but there's a proverbial cherry on top. Located in Brooklyn, this unique home has...
The 25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State
New York State is not exactly the most affordable place to live, and if your job is on this list, you're probably very familiar with the cost of living. I've found myself working a few of these jobs in my travels and I can absolutely confirm that I was underpaid. These are some of the most physically and mentally draining jobs that exist, and yet the people who work them can barely survive on their salaries. Add having a family into the mix and there's simply no way to afford to survive without a second job.
Gift Cards Will Make Better Gifts With New Law In New York State
If you are struggling to find the perfect gift this Holiday season, some good news came down from the New York State government. As of Saturday, December 10th, there is a new law in New York State that makes giving gift cards a better option than in years past. New...
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
Do You Have the Most Common Birthday in New York?
In New York, Christmas is the least popular day for babies to be born followed by New Year's Day and July Fourth, but what day is the most popular for babies to be born?. I come from a huge family and in my family, we don't do anything average - especially when it comes to birthdays.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
15 Phrases That Should Be Banned From New York Workplaces
If you’ve ever said to a colleague, “let’s circle back on that” or “can’t I pick your brain?” they may not have outwardly eye-rolled you but inside they were no doubt cringing at your use of clichés. It doesn’t matter where you...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
New York Liquor Stores Open on Christmas Day
"Merry Christmas! Make a rum run, please!" A dash to the nearest purveyor of spirits to rescue the eggnog on Christmas Day is no longer out of the question for residents of the Empire State. This year will be the first time liquor stores in New York State will be...
Ditching Telemarketing Calls in New York Just Got A Lot Easier
In a press release on Tuesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had signed legislation to make it easier to be added to a company's Do-Not-Call List. Telemarketing calls are high on the list of my least favorite things the dawn of the internet has ever led to. I would say roughly 95% of the phone calls I receive in a given week are pre-recorded messages asking me about my car's extended warranty.
13 Incredible Places To Visit At Least Once In New York’s Southern Tier
There's a lot to love about the Southern Tier of New York. No matter the season, there's always something fun to do or see. Sure during the colder months, the options narrow a bit, but there are still a lot of places to visit and enjoy. For example, if you...
Upstate New York Gas Station Bursts into Flames After Burnout Attempt
A gas station in Upstate New York burst into flames after an 18-year-old attempted to do a "burnout" in the parking lot and crashed into a gas pump. According to a report by Geoff Herbert of Syracuse.com, 18-year-old Ryan Odell of Ogden, New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after the incident. As you can see in the video provided by the GATES Police Department Facebook page, the driver of the car started to do the burnout when the car suddenly took off and turned into the gas pump, setting it ablaze.
Former NY Lieutenant Governor Still Faces Charges
The former second-in-command in Albany is still facing charges, but not as many following court action December 5. Bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin have been thrown out by a federal judge leaving Benjamin to face only records falsification charges. The charges that were...
New York State Stomps Down on Social Media Hate Speech
Hate speech is on the rise, particularly on social media platforms and New York has decided to fight back against it with a new reporting law. According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other organizations, since late October of 2022, anti-Semitic posts have risen by 61 percent on Twitter alone. Slurs against gay men are appearing on Twitter an average of 3,964 times a day and slurs against Black Americans appear about 3,876 times a day.
