Lithonia, GA

Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Son says finding 77-year-old mom stabbed to death after car robbery ‘will be with me forever’

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Officers went to a home in the Paces West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. and found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles with "multiple lacerations." Investigators believe the murder suspects were caught in the midst of a crime when they killed Bowles.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the murder of a 77-year-old Buckhead woman. According to the police report, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 6 Paces West Terrace in Buckhead on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a […] The post UPDATE: 77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead home; person of interest sought appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta police: Woman, 77, found slain in gated neighborhood

ATLANTA (AP) — Someone fatally stabbed a 77-year-old woman inside her home in a gated neighborhood before stealing her SUV, Atlanta police said Sunday. Eleanor Bowles was found dead by her son Saturday evening at her home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, news outlets reported. Police homicide unit commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told a news conference […]
ATLANTA, GA
Jefferson Grove Apartments shooting under investigation

A local man was hospitalized after a shooting incident Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. when a 19-year-old male was shot by an unknown assailant at the front gate of the Jefferson Grove Apartments, according to a press release from the City of Newnan. The victim, identified as...
NEWNAN, GA
Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
MARIETTA, GA
Household in DeKalb County fire seek assistance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a fire took over a home on Olde Street in DeKalb County, authorities said the people who live there are looking to the American Red Cross for assistance. The fire began around 1:27 p.m. in the fireplace of the house on the 5000 block, according...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

