Atlanta woman found stabbed to death in her garage in gated community
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman was found stabbed to death in her garage on Saturday inside of a gated community. Atlanta police said a woman was killed at her Buckhead house on Saturday, according to WSB-TV. The woman was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Eleanor Bowles, 77.
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
Police identify, charge suspect in connection to Gwinnett County sports bar murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in August at a Gwinnett sports bar. Gwinnett County police announced on Thursday that they identified and charged 24-year-old Trayvon Austin of Decatur for the death of Kevin Blackwell.
fox5atlanta.com
Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
fox5atlanta.com
Newnan Times-Herald
Jefferson Grove Apartments shooting under investigation
A local man was hospitalized after a shooting incident Saturday evening. The incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. when a 19-year-old male was shot by an unknown assailant at the front gate of the Jefferson Grove Apartments, according to a press release from the City of Newnan. The victim, identified as...
Deputies searching for man who broke into car, stole gun in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are searching for a man they say broke into a car and stole a gun. Surveillance video from a house on Spear Circle in Senoia shows the man walk onto the property around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
Metro Atlanta man sentenced to 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, U.S. Marshals say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man will serve 17 years in prison after he attempted to flee from police while trafficking methamphetamines, according to the U.S. Marshals Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Dec. 6, Chief U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell...
Police: Teen’s shooting at Mall at Stonecrest possibly accidental
A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting that might have been accidentally self-inflicted at the Mall at Stonecrest o...
fox5atlanta.com
Household in DeKalb County fire seek assistance
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a fire took over a home on Olde Street in DeKalb County, authorities said the people who live there are looking to the American Red Cross for assistance. The fire began around 1:27 p.m. in the fireplace of the house on the 5000 block, according...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured
STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
Protestors throw objects at firefighters attempting to extinguish flames at Atlanta's 'Cop City' site, police say
ATLANTA — A protest has happened again at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City," and police claim objects were thrown at DeKalb Fire Department firefighters after a fire was started. DeKalb Police Department responded to reports of a dumpster fire on Key Road...
