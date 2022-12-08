HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Trailing the entire game, Wynford finally came all the way back to take a 38-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. But it was Carey which responded the rest of the way. The Blue Devils scored the first six points of the final frame, retaking the lead, before using strong athletic ability to get to the basket to outscore the Royals, 17-9 to run away with a 59-47 win Saturday night.

CAREY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO