crawfordcountynow.com
Joseph C. Wilson
Joseph C. Wilson, age 69, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:40am at Bucyrus Community Hospital. Joe was born on June 4, 1953 in Bucyrus to James A. and Kathryn C. “Katie” (Green) Wilson, both of whom are deceased. He married Susan Ann Baker on June 4, 1978, and she survives in Ashland, Ohio.
crawfordcountynow.com
Georgia Mae Scheidler
Georgia Mae Scheidler, 85, of Galion passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion. Born in Martel, Ohio in 1937, she was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Zack) Shadley. Georgia married Merle Junior Scheidler in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was...
crawfordcountynow.com
The Community Foundation for Crawford County releases #Giving2sday results
CRAWFORD COUNTY: #Giving2sday again helped light up the community when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on November 29th. With 53 of the Foundation’s funds participating, over $204,000 was added to the Foundation’s coffers. “We were very pleased with the outcome,” exclaimed Jennifer Stirm,...
crawfordcountynow.com
James “Jim” F. Wade
James “Jim” F. Wade, age 68, passed away on November 29, 2022 in Bucyrus, Ohio. Jim was born to the late Joe Wade and Bessie “Ammons” Wade on October 17, 1954, in Willard Ohio. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
crawfordcountynow.com
2023 will be a difficult year for the city
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
crawfordcountynow.com
Margaret Ann Schifer
Margaret Ann Schifer, 88, passed away on December 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Margaret was born on March 21, 1934 in Bucyrus to James and Loree (Stedman) Strawser. In 1953, she met Edwin (Eddie) Schifer who one year later on June 26, 1954 would become her husband, and eventually, father to their four children, Kim (Mike) Kempf, Terry Schifer, Shelley (Gary) Grieger and Brannon (Vikki) Schifer.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 10
Bucyrus (1-3, 0-2 N10): Shots 11-36; 3-pt. shots 3-11 (Malachi Bayless, Blayne Barto, Tyson O’Brien); Free throws 1-4; Rebounds 13 (Noah Burke 3); Turnovers 14. Scoring: Tyson O’Brien 1 0 3, Blayne Barto 3 0 7, Noah Burke 3 0 6, Kam Lewis 1 0 2, Malachi Bayless 3 0 7, Tyrone Mass 0 1 1.
crawfordcountynow.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reser must have forgotten!
There was a point in time where the citizens of Bucyrus had respect for Mayor Reser. He must have forgotten how the citizens prayed for him, sent cards to him and cheered him on when he was battling his cancer. He must have forgotten how happy the people were to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Hot start propels Wynford past Bucyrus
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Shooting accuracy has been an issue for the Bucyrus Lady Red in recent games. Tuesday at Colonel Crawford, Bucyrus was 10 of 43 from the field. Friday was nearly a carbon copy as the Redmen hit just 10 of 42. Wynford took full advantage with its...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
crawfordcountynow.com
Baker’s record night leads Colonel Crawford over Bucyrus
NORTH ROBINSON — Braxton Baker has averaged 17 points per game so far this season. On Saturday, Baker surpassed his average before the first quarter was over. Baker scored 20 points in the first quarter on his way to a Colonel Crawford single-game record 45 as the Eagles routed Bucyrus, 75-26, in a Northern 10 Athletic Conference game at Mac Morrison Gymnasium.
crawfordcountynow.com
Late surge gets Carey past Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Trailing the entire game, Wynford finally came all the way back to take a 38-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. But it was Carey which responded the rest of the way. The Blue Devils scored the first six points of the final frame, retaking the lead, before using strong athletic ability to get to the basket to outscore the Royals, 17-9 to run away with a 59-47 win Saturday night.
crawfordcountynow.com
Scott E. Lafferty
Scott E. Lafferty age 57 of Forest, died at his residence on Dec. 6, 2022. He was born Mar. 10, 1965 in Kenton to Norman and Thelma (Sheets) Lafferty. His mother survives in Forest, his father is deceased. He is also survived by a daughter Heather Lafferty, Forest, 5 grandchildren, sisters Sheryl (Gary) Camper, Forest, Tammy Bordner, Dunkirk, Tracy (Allen) Huffman, Bellefontaine and a brother-in-law Lee Watkins, Kenton. He was preceded in death by a daughter Candice Lafferty, a sister Jody Camper and a brother-in-law Andy Bordner.
