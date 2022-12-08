Aaron Judge, Stephen Curry Named Sportspeople of the Year
"In news unlikely to shock sports fans, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and Golden State Warriors' point guard Stephen Curry were both named sports people of the year by Time magazine and Sports Illustrated respectively. For Judge, it was a rollercoaster of a year. Since the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, rumors and speculation loomed about his pending free agency decision in the offseason. The Yankees offered the 6'7" 282-pound athlete a seven-year deal worth more than $213 million, but he turned it down. Fast forward to October and Judge broke the American League's single-season home run record with 62 balls knocked out of the park. So he bet on himself and won. Just this week, the Yankees announced that they were able to bring him back on a nine-year deal worth a staggering $360 million. It was the finish to a near perfect season where Judge was also crowned league MVP. "When I was young and getting into the game, all guys ever talked about was. 'Hey, wait until you become a free agent," Judge told Time before the deal was inked. "You're getting a chance to make your own decision, start a legacy somewhere, start something new somewhere. I'm looking forward to the whole process, man. It's going to be special." Meanwhile, Stephen Curry, who is fresh off of his fourth championship after beating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, also had an interesting year on the court. Going into the 2021-22 season, his Warriors were not the clear favorites to win it all. Those honors went to the Phoenix Suns, but Golden State notched 53 wins, while Curry's counterpart and "splash brother" Klay Thompson had missed more than 900 days up until January 2022. The season ended on a high note, personally, for Curry, when he was awarded the Finals MVP award. It was the first time in his career that he'd received the honor. "I don't need anybody to tell me I'm great or anything like that. I have a very high sense of self-confidence in what I can do. But there's also self-awareness too: You're not doing anything great in this world alone," Curry told Sports Illustrated . His on-court excellence wasn't the only thing to make Curry the perfect candidate for SI's Sportsperson of the year title. He also went back to his alma mater, Davidson University, 13 years after being drafted into the NBA, to receive a degree in sociology. Curry and his wife, Ayesha also helped feed more than 25 million children in underserved communities through their Eat.Learn.Play. Foundation. "
Comments / 0