‘ON GOD IT IS!’ White Woman Gets Instant Karma After Attacking Black Couple In Dollar Tree

A white woman was caught on camera going ham on a Black couple for reasons unknown. It’s the holiday season, which is typically when energies are heightened as shoppers head to retailers to get their hands on desirable items. One Facebook user made their way to their local Dollar Tree this week to get ahead of the afternoon and evening rush. But if the shopper thought arriving early would save them from encountering foolery, they had another think coming.
Viral Video Shows Conn. Mom Tossing a Raccoon After It Latches onto Her Daughter's Leg: Watch!

"I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack A video that captures a mom jumping into action after a raccoon attacks her 5-year-old daughter outside their house has gone viral. Logan Kelsey MacNamara of Ashford, Connecticut, posted a video of the incident filmed by a surveillance camera Friday morning on her Facebook, which shows her daughter Rylee screaming after a raccoon latches onto her legs while she is standing on...
ASHFORD, CT
Dad Rescues 2-Year-Old Daughter from Coyote Attack in Their Front Yard

Ariya Eliyahuo from Woodland Hills, Calif. was knocked over by a coyote in broad daylight after coming home from daycare with her dad, who scared the animal off 2-year-old Ariya Eliyahuo is recovering from being attacked by a coyote in her Los Angeles front yard. The incident happened after her dad Ariel Eliyahuo collected his daughter from daycare and momentarily let her wander around their yard in Woodland Hills, Calif. while he unpacked the family car. "I heard Ariya scream. I thought she fell down," Eliyahuo recalled to CNN. "I ran immediately to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
Heroic mother died pushing baby daughter’s pram away from oncoming lorry, partner reveals

A heroic mum was killed saving the life of her young daughter when she pushed the youngster’s pram out of the way of a lorry.NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane.Her partner and Autumn’s father, Chris Tuczemskyi, said an eyewitness saw Rebecca push the pram away from her before she was struck.Mr Tuczemskyi, 34, said: “We planned to get married but life got in the way. It’s tough, especially with Autumn. They were so close.“Because she’s only two she...
Pack of Poodles & Their Owner Allegedly Attack California Woman & Her Dog

A California woman says that she and her dog were attacked by a pack of poodles that pounced upon the pair and, as the fracas unfolded, the owner of the animals wound up also biting her! According to a local media report, the very weird incident occurred in late October as Kathrin Burleson and her pet corgi, Emma, were out for a walk at Trinidad State Beach. Their visit took an ugly turn when ten poodles suddenly poured out of a nearby car and headed their way. While a nervous Burleson managed to scoop Emma up before they arrived, that was all she was able to do before the animals struck. "They jumped us," she recalled, "we were at the bottom of a pack of 10 snarling, biting dogs."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Al Roker's Daughter Speaks out Following Father's Return to Hospital

Al Roker's daughter Leila has spoken out following her father's return to the hospital. In a post in her Instagram Stories thread, the 24-year-old shared a selfie and wrote, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it." The post comes days...
