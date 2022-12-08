Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Supervisors To Discuss Resignation Agreement for County Attorney
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss a resignation agreement with the County Attorney Amy Zenor this week. According to the agenda for Tuesday morning’s regular meeting, discussion will be had with action possible on the matter which comes after Zenor was allegedly found to be intoxicated in the courthouse in November and was charged with public intoxication, just days after winning re-election in a non-contested race.
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
Weekly Health Update: Avoiding Winter Slips, Trips and Falls
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Winter has not even officially started up to this point, but Northwest Iowa has already gotten a taste of what the cold season can provide including hazards on area roads and sidewalks. Tatum Geerdes is Spencer Hospital’s Employee Health Nurse. She says there are a number...
High Path Avian Influenza Back in Northwest Iowa
(KICD) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed two cases of high pathogen avian influenza in turkey flocks in both Buena Vista and Cherokee Counties this month. Gretta Irwin with the Iowa Turkey Federation says the disease has lasted longer than the previous outbreak in 2015, but luckily has affected fewer birds.
World War II Film Featuring NW Iowa Residents Premiering in Algona and Forest City
Forest City (Radio Iowa) — A film about a German POW camp near Algona is set to premiere this week. The movie “Silent Night in Algona” tells the story of the prisoners in Algona between September and December of 1944. Forest City native Jim Brockhohn plays the role of Uncle Joe in the feature.
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
Lucille Sewell, 93, of Emmetsburg and formerly of West Bend
Services for 93-year-old Lucille Sewell of Emmetsburg and formerly of West Bend will be Monday, December 12th at 10:30 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg on Sunday, December 11th from 2 PM to 5 PM. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Emmetsburg is in charge of arrangements.
Weekend Wrestling Scoreboard: 12/10/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are the Wrestling Scores from the weekend. The Sheldon/South O’Brien girls team went to the Wolves Tournament hosted by Western Iowa in Onawa. Tamson Budden would place first for Sheldon/South O’Brien in the 154-168 Division. Emmetsburg hosted the Bob Roethler Invitational that...
