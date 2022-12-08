Read full article on original website
WHS girls win IronClad baker bowling tournament
HILLSBORO — The Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the second annual IronClad baker bowling invitational Saturday at Highland Lanes. Wilmington defeated Leesburg Fairfield 2-0 in the championship match with games of 184 and 137. In the semifinal round, Wilmington had 162 and 161 and posted a win...
wnewsj.com
Hurricane 4th, Wildcats 9th at Blanchester Invitational
BLANCHESTER — Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School wrestling team finished fourth Saturday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational. The Hurricane had 140.5 points while championship Lebanon finished with 291. Blanchester was ninth while East Clinton finished 15th. Wilmington had back-to-back champions with Max McCoy winning at 104...
wnewsj.com
EC bowlers runnerup at IronClad baker tournament
HILLSBORO — East Clinton finished as runnerup to a strong Miami Trace team Saturday at the second IronClad baker bowling invitational at Highland Lanes. The Wilmington High School boys had an eight-game total of 1,347 and finished seventh in the preliminary round. The Astros had 1,457 in the prelims.
wnewsj.com
Stuckey first, Hurricane second at Edgewood
TRENTON — Thad Stuckey won his weight class as Wilmington finished as the overall runnerup Saturday in the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament. Stuckey won a high-drama battle 7-6 over Aiden Butler of Great Crossing for the 165-pound title. Great Crossing won the tournament handily with 249 points. Wilmington was...
wnewsj.com
WHS girls win, boys fall at Batavia Bowl
BATAVIA — Despite a 493 series from Landon Mellinger, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team lost a close one to Batavia Friday 2625 to 2550 at Batavia Bowl. In the girls match, Wilmington remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American with a 56-pin win, 2,395 to 2,339. Kylie Fisher...
wnewsj.com
Nance sparks Hurricane to early lead, win over Spartans
Miya Nance scored eight of her game-high points in the first period as the Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Waynesville 34-26 Saturday. Nance finished the game with 18 points and helped Wilmington to an 11-6 first quarter lead, which eventually was an eight-point win....
wnewsj.com
WHS girls 5th, boys 6th at South Dearborn meet
SOUTH DEARBORN, Ind. — The Wilmington High School girls were fifth and the boys sixth Saturday at the South Dearborn Invitational swim meet. For the WHS girls, Bailey Moyer was fourth in the 100 free (64.98), fourth in the 100 back (1:15.84) and swam on two fourth place relay teams. The 200 medley relay with Moyer, Hannah Scott, Vanessa Calderone and Adriana Benitez went 2:22.14 while the 200 free team made up of the same foursome clocked 2:05.56.
wnewsj.com
EC junior varsity falls to Cedarville
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity boys basketball team was defeated by Cedarville 64-39 Saturday night. Arman Walker of Cedarville led all scorers with 22 points. Max Gulley had 16 for the Astros. SUMMARY. Dec 10, 2022. @East Clinton High School. Cedarville 64, East Clinton 39. EC^6^10^10^13^^39.
wnewsj.com
Hurricane falls short in another close loss 44-41
WILMINGTON — Edgewood handed Wilmington its third close loss of the season Saturday, 44-41, in non-league girls basketball at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington (2-5) has the three-point loss to Edgewood, a three-point loss to Dayton Carroll and a two-point loss to Batavia. Edgewood (3-4) now has two wins by...
wnewsj.com
Spartans top Hurricane 7th grade boys 36-23
The Rodger O. Borror seventh grade boys basketball team was defeated by Waynesville 36-23 Saturday morning. Knox Earich led the team with 15 points and was the top rebounder, coach Noah Cline said. Cline added his team “left a bunch of easy points on the court and just didn’t have...
wnewsj.com
WC women rally to beat Heidelberg 61-51
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to defeat Heidelberg University 61-51 Saturday in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Saturday afternoon. Wilmington finished the game 23-of-61 (37.7 percent) from the field to go along with a 7-of-25 performance...
wnewsj.com
EC grad Godlove, Indians top Astros by 15
LEES CREEK — Despite a 23-point fourth quarter, East Clinton was defeated by Cedarville 62-47 Saturday night in a non-league matchup of former Kenton Trace Conference rivals. The Astros (0-6) struggled on offense with just 24 points through three quarters. But East Clinton found its touch in the fourth,...
wnewsj.com
Barker nets 18 but Quakers fall to No. 19 Heidelberg
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker led Wilmington College in the scoring column but the Quakers couldn’t hang with No. 19 Heidelberg University in the second half of a 90-73 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Heidelberg finished 32-of-70 (45.7 percent) from the field along with making...
wnewsj.com
Weed survey findings & pesticide re-certification upcoming
Each fall just before harvest, the OSU weed science program conducts a statewide driving survey evaluating the frequency and distribution of problematic weed species in Ohio. According to Alyssa Essman, visiting professor in weed science at The Ohio State University, diagonal transects are driven through the top 45-50 soybean producing counties. Visual ratings are given for ten weed species in each soybean field encountered. The weeds evaluated during this survey were: marestail, giant ragweed, common ragweed, waterhemp, Palmer amaranth, redroot pigweed, volunteer corn, common lambsquarters, grasses/foxtail spp., and velvetleaf.
wnewsj.com
Bathroom renovation cost causes controversy
BLANCHESTER — At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, council member Tyler McCollister abruptly left the meeting after the council approved a $23,594 renovation for the men’s bathroom in the village municipal building. Don Gephart, chair of the finance committee, told village council that the finance committee had...
