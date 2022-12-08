Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Holocaust survivor Henry Slucki to talk at Los Angeles museum about retracing route taken to flee Nazi-controlled FranceD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves bystanders injured
LOS ANGELES – Shots fired from inside a vehicle driven in Watts Sunday wounded a man inside a passing vehicle and another man walking down the street. The shooting was reported at 7:25 p.m. at 103rd Street and Wilmington Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Elderly man arrested after shooting suspected robber
LOS ANGELES – A 72-year-old man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot and wounded a man suspected of trying to rob him. The altercation occurred at about 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police department’s Operations Center.
Vehicle Crashes into Side of Semi Truck on 5 Freeway
Burbank, Los Angeles County, CA: A silver sedan and an In-N-Out Burger semi truck were involved in a traffic collision overnight on the 5 Freeway in heavy rain. The collision occurred on I-5 North at the Burbank underpass around 12:17 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, where arriving personnel from Burbank Fire Department found the front end of a vehicle jammed underneath the side of semi.
foxla.com
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Anaheim house fire
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Neighbors were stunned Monday after a longtime resident was killed and a man was hospitalized with burn injuries when a fire ripped through an Anaheim home overnight. Officials with the Anaheim Fire Department said they received a call around 1 a.m. Monday regarding a single-family home with...
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
NBC Los Angeles
At Least Five Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Crash in Lincoln Heights
At least five people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in Lincoln Heights Saturday night. The pursuit driver and passengers were sought by police over an alleged armed robbery. The vehicle drove through residential areas in El Sereno and Lincoln Heights. At one point through...
Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Maywood
A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in what investigators have determined was a road rage incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene, located at E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Maywood, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from injuries to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed.The suspect, who has also not been identified yet, was taken into custody. The motivation behind the road rage collision that resulted in a fatality is unclear at this moment.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
2urbangirls.com
DTLA area shooting leaves man injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd. Paramedics rushed the 40-year-old man to...
Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say
The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. The post Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
Homicide investigation underway in Littlerock after man found shot to death
Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Littlerock on Sunday after a man was found shot to death. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Palmdale Station were dispatched to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at around noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim in the area. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a room at the Dena Inn Apartment Motel.He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet identified the victim.They did not provide any information on either a suspect or motive int he shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Police searching for suspect who attempted to kidnap teenage girl in Inglewood
Inglewood police are searching for a man who was spotted on camera attempting to kidnap a teenage girl last week.According to a statement released by Inglewood Police Department, the attempted kidnapping occurred on Dec. 2, when the girl was walking near 109th Street and Doty Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. The suspect can be seen approaching the victim, grabbing her by the arm and attempted to walk her to his vehicle — a gray 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with no front license plate. The girl was able to pull herself away from the suspect and run away from him before he got back into his car and fled from the area towards Prairie Avenue. The man is described as a medium build, possibly Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s. He is said to be around 5'9."At the time of the attempted kidnapping, the suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a grey hooded jacket. He was also wearing a black beanie, a black medical face mask and blue medical gloves.Anyone who might have information related to this attempted kidnapping is urged to call the Inglewood PD Detective Bureau at (310) 412-5240.
Man Who Was Shot Before Apartment Fire Identified
A 24-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a Valley Glen apartment that was then set on fire was identified Saturday.
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
foxla.com
Two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint from pregnant woman in Studio City
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help in locating two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD's North Hollywood Division.
Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne
Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
foxla.com
Innocent bystander dies after being shot in Santa Ana
A woman was shot by bullets intended for two teenagers in Santa Ana. She died days later from her injuries.
SUV Plows into Donut Shop; Child and Mother Injured
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A mother and child were injured after an SUV plowed into a busy donut shop in the Canyon Country neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Yum Yum Donuts shop on the 16500...
Comments / 0