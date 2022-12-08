Inglewood police are searching for a man who was spotted on camera attempting to kidnap a teenage girl last week.According to a statement released by Inglewood Police Department, the attempted kidnapping occurred on Dec. 2, when the girl was walking near 109th Street and Doty Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. The suspect can be seen approaching the victim, grabbing her by the arm and attempted to walk her to his vehicle — a gray 2010 Nissan Pathfinder SUV with no front license plate. The girl was able to pull herself away from the suspect and run away from him before he got back into his car and fled from the area towards Prairie Avenue. The man is described as a medium build, possibly Hispanic male in his late 20s or early 30s. He is said to be around 5'9."At the time of the attempted kidnapping, the suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a grey hooded jacket. He was also wearing a black beanie, a black medical face mask and blue medical gloves.Anyone who might have information related to this attempted kidnapping is urged to call the Inglewood PD Detective Bureau at (310) 412-5240.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO