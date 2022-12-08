ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

valleynewslive.com

Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.
valleynewslive.com

Firefighter respond to laundry room fire at a MN nursing home

FERGUS FALL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt in a laundry room fire at a Fergus falls nursing home. firefighters responded to the Minnesota Veteran home around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. There they found a fire in a laundry room on the northeast side of the building. Fire...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
MOORHEAD, MN
KFYR-TV

ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Three injured in crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
POLK COUNTY, MN

