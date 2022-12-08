Read full article on original website
Woman with many health issues thankful for support in the F-M area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 50-year-old Angie Mueller’s health battles started in 2010. That developed into dealing with a list of issues that include Sjorgren’s Syndrome, degenerated disc disease, fibromyalgia and neuropathy. Through this Mueller had lost her job, moved back in with her mother and lives in constant pain.
Live United, Give United Day: Moorhead teen shares her struggle with homelessness
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It’s the season of giving and a time to recognize that many of our neighbors in Cass and Clay counties are struggling. If you’ve ever wanted to make a difference, today is the day. It’s ‘Live United Give United’ day, and that...
'Changed my life for the better:' West Fargo couple fosters then adopts 8
WEST FARGO, North Dakota (WDAY) -- If you stop by to see the Herford family, there's a good chance Dawn Herford will be holding a baby or toddler. The Herford house has become a secure, safe sanctuary for foster children who now have become Dawn and Erik Herford's family through adoption.
‘Just been so overwhelming’: Love and support from the Bison nation for man battling cancer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In late June, Eric Bunnell started battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. While he finished off chemotherapy in November, he still has a road to recovery. People from the Bison nation have surrounded Bunnell with love and support while he continues his fight. ”These fans, the...
Firefighter respond to laundry room fire at a MN nursing home
FERGUS FALL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt in a laundry room fire at a Fergus falls nursing home. firefighters responded to the Minnesota Veteran home around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. There they found a fire in a laundry room on the northeast side of the building. Fire...
‘There is hope out there’: Fighting back against addiction in the Fargo-Moorhead area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The battle against addiction can be a long and difficult road, and some have found solace in their journey by finding sobriety along the way. The Soul Solutions Recovery Center has been in the Fargo-Moorhead area for a year now, helping over 475 people with substance use disorder.
FPD looks to buy simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department wants to further the training of their officers. The department is looking to buy a simulator to help train officers on pursuit tactics. Currently, officers are provided with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC), which focuses on vehicle handling and...
“We lost a truly good nurse.”: Murdered Moorhead woman remembered for electric, caring spirit
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The local nursing community is still in mourning after one of their own was murdered in her Moorhead home last week. Police say 56-year-old Receia Kollie was stabbed multiple times on Dec. 1 by her son 29-year-old James Kollie Jr. The attack happened days after Kollie was arrested for threatening to kill his mother, and just one day after being released from the Clay County Jail. Kollie Jr. has since been charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
Police: Stranger breaks into Moorhead home with homeowner inside
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest and facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a south Moorhead home. Authorities say it happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the 1500 block of 2nd Ave. S. The homeowner reportedly called police...
Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is riding into West Fargo this week
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re a fan of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, this week can be your chance to see it in person. The traveling hotdog will be at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo on Monday and Tuesday. Both days from 4 p.m....
WFPS Freedom Elementary’s principal wants to resign following possible complaints
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Freedom Elementary’s principal is looking to get out of his contract with West Fargo Public Schools. Members of the WFPS school board are expected “review and take action on a release of contract request from Jeffry Johnson” during Monday’s meeting.
Valley City Public Schools call for virtual learning due to ‘unprecedented levels of student illness’
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – On Monday, December 12th, Valley City Public Schools will be initiating a K-12 Virtual Learning Day due to unprecedented levels of student illness in the school district. Superintendent Josh Johnson said as of Friday afternoon, 22% of students at Jefferson Elementary and 20% at...
‘It’s a ghost town:’ THC retailers struggling with less customers after MN Board of Pharmacy lawsuit
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - One simplicity of life is that there is cause and effect. However, sometimes the effects fall on those who had no cause of their own. The effects from the lawsuit from the Minnesota Board of Pharmacies and Northland Vapors is not just limitted to those two parties. As businesses in Moorhead say it’s had a drastic effect on them in recent days.
Breaking: Wahpeton Police respond to critical incident
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police were on scene of a critical incident in Wahpeton. Dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at “gunpoint.”. It’s unclear what prompted the incident as Wahpeton Police are not releasing information at this time. Stay with Valley News Live as...
Nearly $20,000 raised to pay for funeral expenses of Moorhead woman killed
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly $20,000 has been raised to pay for the funeral expenses of a Moorhead woman, who was killed on December 1. A GoFundMe page has been set up for Receia Kollie. Her son, James Kollie, Jr., is accused of brutally murdering her. The fundraising...
ELDRED FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH CANCELS SERVICES FOR SUNDAY, OUR SAVIOR’S IN CROOKSTON WILL REMAIN AS SCHEDULED
There will be no services tomorrow, December 11, at First English Lutheran of Eldred due to the icy weather. All services and Sunday School/Bible Class at Our Savior’s in Crookston will remain as scheduled.
Vehicle crashes into two separate houses in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Emergency crews were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of 44th Avenue S and 45th Street S after a vehicle crashed into two homes. Two separate houses were damaged by the crash including both garage doors. According to dispatch audio, the driver...
UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Three injured in crash in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Three people were injured in a crash in Polk County Saturday morning. It happened about 20 miles north of East Grand Forks at the intersection of 340th Avenue and 120th Street. Authorities say the driver of an SUV did not stop for another...
