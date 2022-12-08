ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 left field options if Yankees don’t want to overpay Andrew Benintendi

The New York Yankees reeled in their biggest fish on Wednesday when Aaron Judge confirmed that reports of his departure to the Giants were greatly exaggerated. Nobody in the team’s orbit seems to believe that the move for Judge has ended their offseason, with voids remaining in the rotation and left field (and, uh, at shortstop, but apparently Oswald Peraza has that covered).
2022 MLB Winter Meetings Recap: Dodgers Still Have Significant Needs

The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings took place this week in San Diego, and it led to numerous mega-deals for some of the top free agents. Although the Los Angeles Dodgers entered the meetings with multiple needs that included a shortstop, outfielder, starting pitcher and bullpen help, they came away from the week empty-handed.
