You may soon not even have to leave your home to get your high…. On Wednesday, when Governor J.B. Pritzker opened Illinois’ first “social equity” dispensary in the state, the governor said, “I think that as long as it is regulated, as long as we make sure that the person who is ordering it gets it, and that they’re legally allowed to, then it would seem to me like the same as somebody coming into a store.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO