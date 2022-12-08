Read full article on original website
Related
Gov Opens Door to Weed Delivery in Illinois
Recreational Marijuana in Illinois may soon arrive at the front door via delivery services, according to a recent statement from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pritzker signed the bill legalizing recreational marijuana in his state on June 25, 2019. With dozens of dispensaries now operational, this past week, the governor signaled that people in Illinois might soon not even have to leave home to get their cannabis supply.
ourquadcities.com
Is a front license plate required in Illinois?
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Illinois without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in Illinois. According to state laws, if your vehicle is registered in Illinois...
180 New Laws Coming To Illinois for 2023 – What You Need To Know
From education to public safety, and agriculture and labor there are 180 new laws for Illinois that go into effect on January 1, 2023. The biggest law change is that of the SAFE-T Act which states:. judges have a heightened discretion to release or detain defendants awaiting trial based on...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1
Updates to One Day Rest in Seven Act Take Effect Jan. 1 (Springfield, IL) — In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. The One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA)...
Poll: Majority of Illinois residents support assault rifle ban
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifty-eight percent of Illinois residents support an assault weapons ban, according to a new poll. Everytown for Gun Safety conducted the poll after a bill was introduced in the state capitol that would ban sales of assault-style rifles. The poll also showed that 52% of respondents back tougher gun laws in […]
Hearings set for bill to ban certain guns in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Contentious debate is expected during Illinois legislative hearings over a proposed gun and magazine ban. House Bill 5855 from state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, would redefine dozens of different types of rifles, pistols and shotguns as “assault weapons.” If approved, anyone who owns them would have 300 days to register them with state police. All future sales would be prohibited.
wmay.com
Report: Illinois sees biggest increase in cigarette smuggling
(The Center Square) – A new report shows that many Illinois residents are going out of state to purchase their cigarettes, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars in lost tax revenue. A joint report by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Tax Foundation shows that...
advantagenews.com
Gov. Pritzker anticipates lawsuits over gun ban bills
As lawmakers contemplate a proposal to outlaw the sale of semi-automatic weapons and magazines of 10 rounds or more, the governor is bracing for expected lawsuits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on banning the sale of certain types of guns like AR-15 rifles. A measure doing that was filed last week.
Illinois State Rifle Association blasts proposed gun ban
(WTVO) — A proposed Illinois gun ban that some say would violate the Second Amendment continues to draw criticism. Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson told The Center Square that instead of banning or heavily restricting the sale of firearms, the state should place more effort into enforcing current laws. Pearson said had police […]
947wls.com
Gov. Pritzker open to allowing marijuana delivery in Illinois
You may soon not even have to leave your home to get your high…. On Wednesday, when Governor J.B. Pritzker opened Illinois’ first “social equity” dispensary in the state, the governor said, “I think that as long as it is regulated, as long as we make sure that the person who is ordering it gets it, and that they’re legally allowed to, then it would seem to me like the same as somebody coming into a store.”
Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year. State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4. The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a FOID...
WIFR
Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
Illinois named worst state for the middle class
(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
wmay.com
Changes Coming To State ”One Day Rest In Seven” Law
Changes are coming to the state’s One Day Rest in Seven Act. That state law specifies that workers must be given a day of rest every workweek and are entitled to breaks during daily work shifts. The changes effective January 1st clarify that employees should have at least an additional 20-minute break during a 12-hour or longer work shift, and must get at least 24 consecutive hours of rest in any seven-day work period. It also requires signage about the law to be posted in workplaces.
wmay.com
Illinois Jeep Plant To Be Idled Next Year
The Illinois plant that builds Jeep Cherokees will shut down early next year, perhaps for good, resulting in indefinite layoffs for more than 13-hundred workers. The parent company of Chrysler would not comment on the future of the Belvidere plant or on reports that production of the Jeep Cherokee is being moved to Mexico.
Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom
A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight. HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State...
This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
qrockonline.com
Illinois Gas Tax Freeze Ends Jan. 1
Illinois’ freeze on its gas tax hike is set to expire January 1st. The annual increase was delayed for six months by Governor Pritzker. The hike is expected to increase by two-point-two cents per gallon at the beginning of next year. The change comes as national gas prices are at their lowest in nearly two years.
FOX2now.com
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
