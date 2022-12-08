ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

Nine arrests in Kendall County warrant sweep

Nine people were arrested last week by various Kendall County police agencies during a multi-jurisdictional warrant sweep organized by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office. Some of the agencies that participated included the Plano Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department, the Kane County Sheriff's Office, and the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive task force.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
aroundptown.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested Following Police Pursuit (video/photos)

A burglary suspect was apprehended in rural Prophetstown on Thursday morning at approximately 8:10AM according to a news release from Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker. The arrest was the result of an incident that occurred around 3:15AM Tuesday, December 5th when a break-in to a building owned by Josh Hovey of Prophetstown near Washington and Lomax Roads was observed and interrupted on a security camera.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

2 with injuries, garage fire, under investigation

An incident involving an alleged assault on two people and a garage fire remains under investigation in Sterling, Ill. At 6:31 a.m. Saturday, Sterling Police were dispatched to the 800 block of West 19th Street for a disturbance, according to a news release. Officers found 27-year-old Matthew R. Martinez, of...
STERLING, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Parolee Locked Back Up On Cocaine Charge

Already in prison once for dealing drugs, an Ottawa man could be headed back for allegedly dealing again. Officers converged on 39-year-old Jeffrey Heth's motel room Wednesday evening in Ottawa. He's accused of selling cocaine to members of the Tri-DENT task force. Heth is currently on parole for a 2018 La Salle County drug conviction.
OTTAWA, IL
KWQC

Two stabbed, fire at home in Sterling

STERLING, Illinois (KWQC) - Sterling police say they responded Saturday morning to a home invasion and aggravated battery in the 800 block of West 19th Street. When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Matthew Martinez outside of the home. Officers also found a female and a male victim bleeding from stab wounds inside the home. While there, officers saw a fire in the attached garage of the home.
STERLING, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC man tracked by K9 and arrested for burglary

A Davenport man was tracked by a K9 unit and arrested for burglary and traffic offenses. A Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Morrison on December 8 at approximately 8:10 a.m., when the vehicle fled the area. According to a report, deputies lost sight of the vehicle for a few minutes before locating it again, but the vehicle fled again across farm fields before driving into a wooded. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the timber unoccupied.
DAVENPORT, IA
1027superhits.com

UPDATE: Woman wanted for Woodford County Attempted Murder

EUREKA, Ill. – More details are being released about a case in Woodford County where a woman is wanted for Attempted Murder. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says deputies were called to a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Kappa Men’s Club.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Woman rescued from potential drowning in Oregon river

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders save a woman from potentially drowning in the river behind Kiwanis Park in Oregon, Illinois. It happened near the 500 block of North 4th Street, when a caller told dispatchers the woman was in the river behind her house. Officials say the woman was...
OREGON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Teen injured in mid-afternoon shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – A 16-year-old is injured following a call of shots being fired Friday afternoon on the edge of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the call came around 1:30 p.m. on West Fallen Oak, across from Lexington Hill Apartments. The teen was found inside an apartment at that...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin murder suspect pleads not guilty to all charges

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of killing 53-year-old Pekin man Richard Wass pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade appeared in court Thursday and entered a “not guilty” plea for all three charges, which include first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman dies in crash near Chillicothe

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — A woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near Chillicothe. Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 4:15 p.m. to E. Hart Lane, near N. Benedict Street. Sheriff Chris Watkins said the 44-year old woman was ejected from her vehicle, which...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Fraudulent charge leaves Peoria shelter in need of donations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A compromised debit card leaves a Peoria animal shelter with a critical need for food. Without access to its funds, PFS Shelter (PFS) leaders are hoping the community will help support their cause while they wait for a replacement card. The shelter is asking for dry cat and kitten food but […]
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy