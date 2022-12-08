Recently the concentration of moisture and light winds just above ground level and lack of mixing with drier/warmer air aloft has resulted in the prolonged period of cloudiness that is expected to continue here for the next few days. In addition this time of the year with the approach of the Winter Solstice (Dec 21), the sun’s angle is nearing it’s lowest point in the sky, and our days are fast approaching the shortest of the year. No wonder December is tied with January as the cloudiest month of the year (we average only 40% pf possible sunlight).

