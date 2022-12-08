Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
wildcatchronicle.org
West Chicago home to 400-year-old oak tree
In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.
959theriver.com
Missing Outdoor Markets? Head to Aurora Tomorrow!
Hi, it’s Leslie Harris, and if you are missing the great markets of the summertime, Aurora has an indoor market from every second and fourth Saturday. It happens at May at Society 57, 100 South River Street in downtown Aurora. Local artisans will be on hand so it will...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Grand opening today for Bourbons Smokehouse at Sheep’s Food District
Sheep’s Food District in Orland Park may have something for everyone under one roof. Sheep’s is affiliated with the White Sheep, a breakfast and lunch restaurant at 14435 S. LaGrange Road in Orland Park. But while The White Sheep is open only for breakfast and lunch and closes...
WSPY NEWS
Registration open for those in need of toys for the holidays
Those in need of toys this holiday season can register for the Toys for Tots program through the DeKalb County Marines. The program is open to those living in or around Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville, Newark, Millington and Millbrook. Those interested will need to pre-register at the YMCA in Sandwich. People...
949wdkb.com
Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb
It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
959theriver.com
Northern IL./Catholic Charities Mobile Food Panatry
Northern IL. Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry/Catholic Charities will distribute food at:. St. Mary Immaculate Parish 15629 S. Rt. 59 Plainfield. Tuesday, December 13 , 2022 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm. Please arrive by 4:00 pm. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first served basis, while...
Blue Collar Clubb; Alex Clubb turns dream into reality Featured
When you think of race car drivers, you think they have the world at their fingertips. A fancy house, a private jet, and a multi-million dollar contract to drive cars 200 miles per hour. That's how most view the life of a driver. But what about the ones who don’t have the funds to compete for wins week to week? What about the ones who don’t have the new things that some teams do? What about the ones who have other jobs to support their racing career?
Eight new businesses now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Fox Valley Mall in Aurora has more options for your Christmas shopping.On Thursday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for eight new businesses. They include a sports store, a custom rug maker, a couple of boutiques, and three spots for desserts. Six of the business are minority and/or women-owned, and the youngest owner is just 23 years old.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for these holiday scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
WSPY NEWS
A brick is not a leaf in the city of Sandwich
Damage to the city of Sandwich’s leaf vacuum has been the cause of delays among other things. That indication was provided at this week’s Sandwich City Council meeting. After a large water main pipe burst on South Main Street and a short-staff public works crew, there have been some overtime days from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. using its machine to suck up the leaves.
starvedrock.media
Pontiac scares the Tigers, but fall in Colmone Championship Saturday
Pontiac was looking for revenge against Princeton Saturday night. They almost got it. After the Tigers beat them soundly at the Dean Riley tourney two weeks ago, the Indians put a scare into the Tigers Saturday night at Hall High School. Playing in their second championship matchup in about 14 days, Pontiac led Princeton through three quarters of their slugfest. Princeton assumed control at about the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter and won the Colmone Classic ...62 - 57. Jason Smith's Tigers were led by Teegan Davis with 20, Grady Thompson with 19 and Korte Lawson and Noah Laporte with ten each. Kerr Bauman shot 24 for Pontiac.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Resident Hears Calls for Help From the Rock River, Rescuers Pull a Woman from the River as She Neared the Dam
Saturday morning just after 5:00, Oregon Fire and Rescue Crews were dispatched to the 500 Block of North 4th Street. This was due to a caller saying there was a female in the river, behind their home calling for help. Oregon Police advised the victim was in the middle of...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
thesouthlandjournal.com
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau Calls Out Governor Pritzker and Media Dishonesty (Orland Park, IL) — The Village of Orland Park held its regular board meeting Monday, December 5. The meeting was held in the Police Department Training Room. In addition to the items on the Agenda, Mayor Pekau took the opportunity to address the lies he believes influenced the 2022 election.
wjol.com
Saturday Morning I-80 Lane Closure in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that pavement patching on eastbound Interstate 80 from one mile east of Houbolt Road to Larkin Avenue is scheduled to take place this Saturday, between 4:00 am and 12:00 pm, weather permitting. One lane of I-80 eastbound will be closed through the work zone. Because of the short duration of the closure, a detour will not be posted. The Larkin Avenue ramps will remain open at all times. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
starvedrock.media
Peru Police Settle Personal Issues Between Residents
Emotions run high at holiday time. This year is no different, as Peru police have tackled a number of interpersonal issues in town since Thanksgiving. A couple of days after the holiday, 37-year-old Jonathan Moreno of the 600 block of Fulton Street was arrested and charged with violating an order of protection. Peru police took Moreno to the La Salle County Jail.
Comments / 0