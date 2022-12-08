In 2022, an old oak tree celebrated what may have been its four-hundredth birthday in West Chicago. Whether the tree on Woodland Ave. is actually 400 years old has not been fully determined, but experts do believe the oak is more than 300 years old. The tree has stood in West Chicago since the 1650s-1680s, and while most oak trees in the area are slowly perishing, this one remains healthier than ever thanks to the neighborhood that surrounds it. The owner, Bob Cago, not only takes care of the tree, but also called upon the Conservation Foundation to look in on the oak.

WEST CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO