The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
3 Seahawks to blame for Week 14 loss to the Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks were favored at home against the Panthers in Week 14 but ended up taking a 30-24 loss. These three deserve the bulk of the blame. Favored by 3.5 points and playing in front of the 12th Man, it seemed like the Seattle Seahawks were going to roll past the Carolina Panthers in NFL Week 14 heading into Sunday’s late afternoon game. That could not be a further cry from the way that things played out on the field, however.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Patriots vs. Cardinals
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals look for just their second home victory of the season tonight when they host the New England Patriots and Mac Jones in prime time on Monday Night Football. Arizona has struggled throughout both Murray and Kingsbury’s time together to cover games at home, going...
Pros and cons to the Chiefs signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The Kansas City Chiefs have maintained interest in Odell Beckham Jr., but does it make sense for them long-term despite his injury?. Odell Beckham Jr.’s uncertain injury status may have cost him his chance with the Dallas Cowboys, but that won’t stop other teams from taking a swing.
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries
Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Pete Carroll: Seahawks S Jamal Adams Needs 'Whole Offseason' to Rehab Quad Injury
Though he's making steady progress in his return from a torn quad suffered in the Seattle Seahawks season opener, Jamal Adams won't have any shot to return even if the team earns a playoff spot winning the NFC West or as a wild card.
Cowboys fears confirmed with Terence Steele: How Dallas can still protect Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys right tackle Terence Steele left Sunday’s win over Houston and the team got bad news on his status going forward. So what’s next now?. The Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a much tougher spot than expected on Sunday against the one-win Houston Texans? Undoubtedly so — and a big reason for that was an early-game injury to right tackle and breakout star in 2022, Terence Steele. He was taken out of the game with a leg injury that kept him out for the remainder.
Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel is failing his offense
The Miami Dolphins have now lost two games in a row and typically that wouldn’t be a big deal but the way they lost them is. Mike McDaniel is a big part of the reason why. Tua Tagovailoa has looked like pure garbage the last two weeks and he can stand at the podium and talk about accountability, missed communication, and all the other standard lines but the reality is, Tua is giving his critics every reason to doubt him again.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 14
NFL quarterbacks were not at their best throughout the league in Week 14 but these four QBs looked problematic enough to be benched after Sunday. If you thought that a weird and wild NFL season was going to start normalizing down the home stretch of the year, you’d be mistaken. Sunday in Week 14 was about as weird as it gets. The one-win Texans took the contending Cowboys to the wire, the Jags beat the brakes off the Titans, the Lions handled the Vikings and there was much more beyond that.
