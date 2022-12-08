Read full article on original website
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Chargers fans come for Emmanuel Acho after ‘social media’ win over Dolphins
Chargers fans had a blast trolling Emmanuel Acho back for his “social media QB” comments after Justin Herbert defeated Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. Somehow, some NFL analysts think that certain NFL quarterbacks only look impressive in carefully-curated highlight reels on social media, even if said quarterback was once the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Justin Herbert is lauded for his ability to throw deep down field, and Chargers fans hype up their beloved quarterback on Twitter, but the team is 7-6 — and with the roster they have, it feels like they should have more wins.
Philadelphia Eagles versus Bears: Week 15 NFL Odds, Prediction
Week 15 of the NFL’s regular season approaches, and the next step in the Philadelphia Eagles‘ journey takes them to Soldier Field to battle the Chicago Bears. This is the 47th meeting between these proud franchises, and if history is any indication, based on the setting and opponent, this one might be must-see television.
Dallas Cowboys now have a potential OBJ replacement ready to go
If the Dallas Cowboys aren’t able to reel in Odell Beckham Jr., it seems they have a replacement lined up sans an OBJ signing. It’s been a week since Odell Beckham Jr. set foot in The Star for an official tour as a prospective Dallas Cowboys signee, but there’s no word on whether or not either side will move forward in the signing process. In fact, it seems OBJ is in no rush to sign with any of the three teams he’s visited in recent weeks, and as far as Dallas, that’s par for the course.
Mike Leach in hospital, ‘needs a miracle’: Everything to know
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is in the hospital and “needs a miracle” according to reports. With rumors swirling, this is what we know for sure. The college football world has been united in praying for Mike Leach, who is in the hospital because of a “personal health issue.”
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
