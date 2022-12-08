Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This off-grid A-frame cabin in New Zealand is inspired by traditional Maori huts and the local coastal landscape
RTA Studio built a rustic A-frame cabin called the Dune Dormer on the beautiful Great Barrier Island in New Zealand. The cabin is heavily influenced by the traditional Pacific huts, and this is quite evident in the form it takes of a subtle gable roof hut, which creates a minimal impact on its surrounding landscape. Mimicking the traditional Maori huts, the Dune Dormer’s silhouette reminds you of a harbor standing upright on a dune, helping seafaring owners reach home.
How to Propagate Houseplants
If you follow a lot of plant influencers online, you’ve probably seen propagation in progress. Jars containing snippets of plants can look like complex horticultural experiments, but even newbies can learn how to propagate and grow a new plant from an existing one. It’s the perfect pocketbook-friendly and practical way to expand your leafy indoor jungle and offer green gifts to guests and loved ones.
yankodesign.com
This idyllic cabin on a Swedish island perfectly represents minimalist Nordic architecture
Nestled in the beautiful wooded region of Lilla Kilskäret, an island of the Swedish archipelago near Stockholm is a minimalist Nordic cabin called ‘A House’. Designed by emerging Studio Nāv, the idyllic cabin was designed for a young couple as a cozy summer home to escape to during the warm season.
hypebeast.com
Studio He Creates Wooden Vacation Home in Middle of Swedish Forest Glade
Stockholm-based architecture practice Studio He has crafted a timber vacation home in a forest just south of the city, using seven different types of wood to create its structure and interior details. The home was designed by the studio’s founder, architect Xiao He, for herself and her husband. She moved...
marthastewart.com
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
savvygardening.com
Choosing winter interest plants for unique features, like stems, berries, and seed heads
As flowers go to seed and all the vibrant shades of green fade to browns and greys in the late fall and winter garden, it’s nice to have winter interest plants to add a little visual oomph to the landscape. Now that doesn’t necessarily have to mean something that blooms, though witch hazel is a lovely exception. I’m talking more along the lines of faded plants, blooms, sedges, and seed heads that provide structure and shape, colorful stems or bark, or evergreen choices that add a dash of color in between snowfalls.
backyardgardener.com
Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering
These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
