The Briscoes Win ROH Tag Team Titles In Bloody Double Dog Collar Match At ROH Final Battle 2022
The Briscoes finally conquer FTR. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) won the ROH Tag Team Titles in a double dog collar match at ROH Final Battle, defeating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a bloody affair. Even referee Mike Posey got busted open due to an errant chain...
Samoa Joe: It Don't Matter If It's Miro, Cody Rhodes Can Return; Show Up And I'll Whoop Your Ass
Samoa Joe welcomes all challengers. Joe is the reigning and defending ROH Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion. He's had open challenges and has already defeated the likes of AR Fox, Darby Allin, and Juice Robinson in successful title defenses. Speaking at the ROH Final Battle media scrum, Joe said...
Tony Khan Says That Injury Prevented Colt Cabana From Competing At ROH Final Battle
Colt Cabana wasn't cleared to compete at ROH Final Battle. Throughout the new era of Ring Of Honor, Colt Cabana has competed at all of the promotion's pay-per-view events. In April, Cabana took on Blake Christian in singles action at ROH Supercard Of Honor. In July, Cabana faced off against Anthony Henry at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
Jay White Discusses Bullet Club's Expansion, Says They Appear To Have A New Member In Mia Yim
Jay White talks Adam Cole, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and the expansion of Bullet Club. Bullet Club has been one of the most important acts in all of professional wrestling for the last decade. Regardless of how the group has changed through the years, Bullet Club has always stood for disruption and progression in the wrestling industry.
Ricky Starks: It Would Have Been Great To Have A Match With CM Punk, I Was Always Able To Talk To Him
Ricky Starks wishes he was able to step into the ring with CM Punk. CM Punk was ready to face all challengers throughout his AEW career and worked with plenty of the newer talent when he first arrived to the company. Punk has matches with talent such as Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, MJF, and Lee Moriarty en route to his AEW Title victory.
The Gunns Have Daddy Issues, Young Rock Viewership, NXT Stars Say Brand Is 'Back', More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, December 11, 2022:. - The Gunn Club is the latest to sit down with RJ City on Hey! (EW). See the full episode above. - According to Spoiler TV, Young Rock garnered 1.278 million viewers on Friday, December 9, 2022. The show drew a 0.2 rating.
Sasha Banks/Mercedes to WrestleKingdom... and what else? Ricky becomes a star | Grapsody 12/10/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 10th, 2022.
New Day Will Be Better To NXT Than Rose Was To Jack, Grayson Waller Boasts, More | NXT Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update following WWE NXT Deadline 2022. - Tonight, The New Day became WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, and afterward, they celebrated as only they could. Xavier Woods spoke about how emotional it is for him to return to WWE NXT before they absolutely ripped Titanic to shreds. See the full video above.
Shawn Michaels On Triple H: He's Been So Busy, I'm Very Fortunate That He Trusts Me
Shawn Michaels pulls the curtain back on his current relationship with Triple H. The NXT brand has been led by Shawn Michaels for over a year now. Throughout that time, the brand has experienced success in both television ratings and live event attendance, despite also drawing some fan criticism about the creative product.
WWE SmackDown On 12/9/22 Nets Over 2 Million Viewers In Preliminary Viewership
The numbers are in for the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Spoiler TV, Friday's WWE SmackDown on December 9 drew 2,098,000 viewers. This number is up from the 902,000 viewers that last week's episode drew on FS1. This number is also up from the 2.064 million viewers the November 28 episode on FOX drew in preliminary viewership.
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022
Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
MJF Lists People Who Will Never Beat Him For AEW Title, Includes 'Warhoe' And 'Dipshit Dragon'
MJF has made a list and probably isn't checking it twice. Ahead of his trip to Las Vegas to attend UFC 282, MJF has made a list of people who he believes will never beat him for the AEW World Title (Triple B). MJF's List. The Pebble (Ricky Starks) The...
IMPACT Wrestling Scores Over 100,000 Viewers On 12/8/22
Viewership numbers are in for the December 8, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 8 drew 107,000 viewers. This number is up from the 74,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 1. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and ranked #140 for cable originals on Thursday, December 8.
Chris Jericho: Eddie Kingston Probably Would've Won Barbed Wire Match If I Didn't Have AEW Title Bout
Chris Jericho looks back on Barbed Wire Everywhere match with Eddie Kingston. On the July 20 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jericho competed in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match against Kingston as a blow off match for their feud that started at the beginning of the year. Jericho was victorious in the bout, finishing Kingston with a barbed wire assisted Judas Effect.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic
Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
William Regal Comes To Terms With WWE, Set To Start In January
William Regal has come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start in the new year. For the past number of weeks, rumors surrounded Regal's AEW status until Tony Khan confirmed that he asked the company not to pick up his contract option at the end of 2022 so he could return to WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey. Khan announced that he granted Regal's request, so the veteran will be leaving AEW at the end of the year, but as part of his departure, he won't be allowed to appear on television for the next year.
AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) Stream & Results: Athena, The Kingdom, Juice Robinson Compete
Ahead of Ring of Honor Final Battle, AEW is presenting a special episode of Dark: Elevation on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. eastern time. Fans can see the full stream above and the full results below after the event concludes. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/10) - Top Flight (Dante...
Danny Limelight On What Led To AEW And MLW Departures, Free Agency | Grapsody Interview
Grapsody Interviews MLW and AEW veteran Danny Limelight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Results (12/11): Eight-Man Elimination Bout Headlines
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in Southampton 21 event on December 11 from The 1865 in Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. The event aired on RPW On Demand. Full results (courtesy of RevPro) are below. RevPro Live In Southampton 21 Results (12/11) - Shaun Jackson def. JJ Gale. - Luke...
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
