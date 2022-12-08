ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claudio Castagnoli Regains ROH World Title At ROH Final Battle 2022

Claudio Castagnoli regains the ROH Championship. Claudio Castagnoli is once again the ROH World Champion, defeating Chris Jericho at ROH Final Battle. The finish saw Jericho tap out from the giant swing. Claudio swung him for 33 seconds according to ROH announcer Ian Riccaboni. 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) got involved in the match, handing a bat to Jericho to use on Claudio. They were eventually ejected from ringside.
IMPACT Wrestling Scores Over 100,000 Viewers On 12/8/22

Viewership numbers are in for the December 8, 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Showbuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 8 drew 107,000 viewers. This number is up from the 74,000 viewers that the show recorded on December 1. This week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and ranked #140 for cable originals on Thursday, December 8.
Danny Limelight Discusses His Departure From MLW, Appreciates That They Gave Him A Mic

Following a run with All Elite Wrestling, Danny Limelight joined MLW, making his debut at MLW Battle Riot III in 2021. Limelight was paired with Slice Boogie as the new 5150 led by Konnan and Julius Smokes. The duo would go on to win the MLW World Tag Team Championships on the December 9, 2021 episode of MLW Fusion. Limelight, who wrestled under the name Rivera in MLW, remained with the company until he was granted his release in September.
WASHINGTON STATE
William Regal Comes To Terms With WWE, Set To Start In January

William Regal has come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start in the new year. For the past number of weeks, rumors surrounded Regal's AEW status until Tony Khan confirmed that he asked the company not to pick up his contract option at the end of 2022 so he could return to WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey. Khan announced that he granted Regal's request, so the veteran will be leaving AEW at the end of the year, but as part of his departure, he won't be allowed to appear on television for the next year.
ROH Final Battle (12/10/2022) Results: Jericho vs Castagnoli, FTR vs Briscoes 3, Samoa Joe In Action

Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 12/10/2022 edition of ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
ARLINGTON, TX
