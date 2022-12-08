William Regal has come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start in the new year. For the past number of weeks, rumors surrounded Regal's AEW status until Tony Khan confirmed that he asked the company not to pick up his contract option at the end of 2022 so he could return to WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey. Khan announced that he granted Regal's request, so the veteran will be leaving AEW at the end of the year, but as part of his departure, he won't be allowed to appear on television for the next year.

