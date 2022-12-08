Lenox special town meeting to address wastewater treatment plant upgrades, public safety building improvements, cell tower zoning

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmasspi.com
Take My Council, Please: Now for Some Upper State-ments…
On Monday, the Springfield City Council authorized participation in Community Choice Energy Aggregation (CCA), a state program that lets communities choose their source of electricity. Distribution would remain with Eversource. But rather than let it buy electricity itself, the city could make such decisions. Other communities have joined the program, often to secure greener sources of energy.
franklincountynow.com
Section Of North Main Road Closed In Orange
(Orange, MA) Orange Fire Department has reported that the 720 area of North Main Street in Orange is closed. A car crashed into a pole resulting in wires down at the north end of the Oxbow entrance. More details to come.
Difficult fire at Ed’s Auto Body in Easthampton
The Easthampton Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Mechanic Street.
East Mountain Rd. in Westfield closed due to crash
A portion of East Mountain Road in Westfield has been shut down during the morning commute Monday due to an overnight crash.
Springfield City Councilor proposes eliminating trash fees next year
The City of Springfield received settlement money from Eversource and one City Councilor is looking to use the money to help residents with the trash fees.
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
Overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 in Northampton beginning Sunday
There will be overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 for steel erection beginning on Sunday.
Parking bans for Sunday’s snowfall
Several cities and towns across Western Massachusetts have put parking bans in effect for Sunday's winter weather.
wamc.org
Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs
The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing. A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
Emergency crews walk to crash in Orange due to ice
Crews are walking to the scene of an accident in Orange Sunday without their cars due to the icy conditions.
franklincountynow.com
First Snow Of Season Brings Accidents, Road Closures
— The first snow of the season has brought in multiple reports of cars off the road, road closures, and accidents. Multiple vehicles were reported off Gulf Road in Northfield and it has since been closed according to the Northfield Police Department. There was also a report of a car...
franklincountynow.com
Deerfield Fire Responds To Brush Fire On Upper Road
(Deerfield, MA) Reports came in around noon on Sunday from a resident of Upper Road in Deerfield who noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s yard. Deerfield firefighters who live nearby were able to respond to the scene quickly, stopping the brush fire from spreading further. Greenfield...
WNYT
Large fire destroys Petersburgh garage
A large fire destroyed a garage in Petersburgh late Saturday night. It happened at 470 Rabbit College Road, says the Petersburgh Fire Chief. With no water supply nearby, multiple agencies came to help. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the house. No one was hurt.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
9 Baskin Lane: Sarah E. Bloom of Adams to Shannan M. Lapointe, $259,000 on 11/22/2022. 90 E Hoosac Street: Sherry L. Therrien and Adams Community Bank of Adams to Adams Community Bank, $120,000 on 11/22/2022. Alford. 82 N Egremont Road: Deborah Scher and Gordon Lafer of Alford to Robert Leighton...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
wamc.org
Albany Common Councilors call on New York state to make “capital city” aid permanent
Local legislators in Albany are hoping to do away with an annual back-and-forth for state aid. The Albany Common Council unanimously passed a resolution saying so-called “Capital City” funding in the amount of $15 million dollars should be permanent in the annual New York state budget. Councilors say...
Rollover car accident on Main Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Main Street in Springfield for a car accident on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
Comments / 0