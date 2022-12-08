Read full article on original website
Indiana Lt Gov Crouch joins US Sen Braun in governor’s race
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has formally started her 2024 campaign for governor. She is launching her effort Monday and says she won’t shy away from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s record despite the discontent he faces among many conservatives over his COVID-19 policies and other actions. Crouch was Holcomb’s running mate in 2016 and 2020. She is joining U.S. Sen. Mike Braun in what could become an expensive fight for the Republican nomination. Holcomb can’t seek reelection because of term limits. Crouch announced her campaign Monday in an online video message. She will be seeking to become Indiana’s first female governor.
Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio
MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only. Today, Withrow’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. The story of the journey that carried the 92-year-old Democrat from her first school board seat in rural Ohio to county, state and U.S. treasurer is told in a new collection on permanent display at the historical society in Withrow’s native Marion. She’s the only person who’s served as treasurer at three levels of government.
Oregon loses 2nd elections director in as many years
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is losing its second elections director in as many years, with the current one announcing her resignation. Director Deborah Scroggin said the job is extremely challenging and cited uncertain funding. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appeared before an Oregon House committee to outline those challenges and to appeal for more funds. In 2022, Fagan’s office tracked 220 incidents of false information. She said they often resulted in threats to life and safety, threats to infrastructure or calls for voter intimidation. Molly Woon, a senior advisor to Fagan, was named as interim elections director.
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers are considering ways to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. In the session that began Monday, legislators discussed a proposal that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to leave the state-created insurer of last resort and rejoin the private market. It also would force insurers to respond to claims more promptly and boost state oversight of insurers’ conduct following hurricanes. The Senate and House bills on home insurance are identical, meaning the measure should sail through the Republican-dominated Legislature.
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis has won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate beat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who has held the seat for nearly 18 years. The five-member commission’s role includes regulating electric utilities, prison telephone rates and telecommunications. The multiparish election stretching from Baton Rouge to New Orleans has received national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race. Climate activists have become focused on the commission in a state with a front-row seat to climate change impacts where thousands of jobs are tied to the oil and gas industry.
Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin. McEachin died last month at 61 of what his staff said were secondary effects from his fight against colorectal cancer. The 4th District has its population center in Richmond and runs south to the North Carolina border. The partisan lean of the district presents an enormous challenge to any Republican candidate. Two longtime Democratic state lawmakers filed statements of candidacy Friday and other candidates have publicly announced their intention to run. The parties will choose their nominating method.
Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Airplanes flying into Orlando International Airport on Monday were encouraged to top off at airports they were coming from after recent bad weather prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel. Those delays have prompted fears that visitors could face delays. Airport officials on Monday said there have not been any major interruptions. Airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather has since lifted, allowing the ships to depart. With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh-busiest in the U.S.
Michigan man dies in Florida while delivering free bikes
KINGSFORD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Army veteran has been killed in a crash while delivering bicycles to children in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Steven Pringle was 57. The Detroit Free Press says Pringle was driving a pickup truck on Nov. 23 when he drove through a Punta Gorda intersection that was missing a stop sign due to the hurricane. Pringle earlier this year told the Free Press that he had been in despair but he had an awakening while praying. He turned that despair into a bike shop in Kingsford, Michigan, where he fixed bikes, sold new ones and gave many away. A son says he’s been “blown away” by the reaction to his father’s death.
Kentucky remembers tornado victims as rebuilding continues
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chris Bullock has a lot to be grateful for as she decorates her new home for Christmas. One year ago Saturday, a massive tornado obliterated wide swaths of her Kentucky hometown of Dawson Springs. It left her homeless after a terrifying night of death and destruction. Things look much different now. In August, Bullock and her family moved into their new home. It sits on the same site where their home of 26 years was wiped out. The holiday season tragedy killed 81 people across Kentucky and turned buildings into rubble. On Saturday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will lead commemorative events.
Police arrest man wounded in Oklahoma pot farm slayings
The survivor of a shooting at an Oklahoma marijuana farm that killed four people has been arrested after being released from a hospital. Court documents show Yifei Lin was arrested after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics filed notice to seize the farm it alleges was operating under an illegally obtained license with Lin listed as 25% owner. The filing alleges the farm illegally manufactured and distributed marijuana. The narcotics bureau says another man was listed as 75% owner of the farm to satisfy state residency requirements for license holders. An attorney for Lin said Saturday that he believes Lin was given bad advice in establishing the operation and is innocent.
Cold morning temperatures on the way…
The upper level trough that brought all the rain to the region will continue moving towards the east Monday night! High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Clear skies during the nighttime hours will set the stage for cold temperatures to develop Tuesday and Wednesday morning. There is a freeze watch in place through early Tuesday morning for the Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. Some locations will see lows between 29 and 32 degrees.
