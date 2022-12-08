Read full article on original website
51 of the Cutest Christmas Towns That Are Filled With Extra Holiday Magic
The world always gets sprinkled with a little extra magic, a little more nostalgia, for the holidays. It’s tangible in the air around us. Some places, though, kick this feeling into high gear. And we've got the cutest, best Christmas towns to show you!. We’re looking at 51 quaint...
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
KHON2
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
WWLP 22News
Making your table setting look its best this holiday season
(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re planning to have a full, formal sit down meal with a whole host of people this holiday season, or it’s just a small group, making your table setting look its best is one detail you should not overlook. Karen Thomas from CTEtiquette.com is here to walk us through a proper table setting.
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
6 Alternatives To Traditional Gift-Giving This Holiday Season
It's no secret that money is tight for a lot of consumers. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 33% of Americans are buying fewer gifts this year due to the economy and budget concerns....
Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season
What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if your favorite holiday cookies didn't exist anymore or were limited?
The Best Espresso Machines To Gift This Holiday Season
If you need a gift for the coffee lover in your life, these highly-rated espresso machines are worth every penny.
Holiday Beauty Gift Boxes and Kits
It’s the holiday season and nothing says you love someone like a fabulous box or kit of beauty products. Lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams joins us now with some of her favorite kits for the glam stars on your list. Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty. Instagram: @mwmakeup.
psychologytoday.com
How to Find Hope While Grieving During the Holidays
Finding hope is a positive and beneficial way to cope with grief. Hope can serve as the fuel for getting through a challenging season of grief during the holidays. There are ways to integrate the rhythms of winter holidays into the concept of finding hope amidst grief. While December often...
tripsavvy.com
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US
The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Homeowners Receive Upsetting Note From 'Grinch' Neighbors Over Holiday Decorations
Even a neighborhood "Grinch" can't steal these homeowners' Christmas spirit this holiday season. A Minnesota couple is speaking out after an anonymous letter was mailed to their home in Burnsville to criticize their holiday decoration display on the exterior of their house—and let's just say, the nasty note is enough to land the sender on the naughty list this year.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Never Regret
Studies show that over half of people regret at least one holiday purchase. According to Finder's Black Friday Shopping Report, 60% of individuals surveyed said they later regretted a sale item they...
Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone On Your List
But first, it’s that time of the year where we work to fulfill those Christmas wish lists for all of our loved ones. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle joins us now with a round-up of different gift ideas for everyone on your list. Facebook @NekiaNichelle. Instagram @NekiaNichelle. Twitter @NekiaNichelle.
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Midday Fix: Wines To Get Your Holiday Season Started
Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen – The World Wine Guys. Available for pre-publication purchase on Amazon.
Essence
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners
Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
GW Hatchet
Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list
Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
