Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
Making your table setting look its best this holiday season

(Mass Appeal) – Whether you’re planning to have a full, formal sit down meal with a whole host of people this holiday season, or it’s just a small group, making your table setting look its best is one detail you should not overlook. Karen Thomas from CTEtiquette.com is here to walk us through a proper table setting.
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Popular Cookie Company Downsizing Portions For Holiday Season

What's your favorite cookie? There's such a wide variety of delicious options. From oatmeal raisin to chocolate chip, peanut butter, snickerdoodle and more, it can be difficult to choose just one. Some of the holiday cookies that only come out once a year are worth waiting for. However, what if your favorite holiday cookies didn't exist anymore or were limited?
Holiday Beauty Gift Boxes and Kits

It’s the holiday season and nothing says you love someone like a fabulous box or kit of beauty products. Lifestyle and beauty expert Mickey Williams joins us now with some of her favorite kits for the glam stars on your list. Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty. Instagram: @mwmakeup.
How to Find Hope While Grieving During the Holidays

Finding hope is a positive and beneficial way to cope with grief. Hope can serve as the fuel for getting through a challenging season of grief during the holidays. There are ways to integrate the rhythms of winter holidays into the concept of finding hope amidst grief. While December often...
The 15 Best Christmas Towns in the US

The country’s biggest cities may host some of the most iconic Christmas experiences, like ice skating at New York City’s Rockefeller Center or the festive holiday storefronts along the Magnificent Mile in Chicago. But don’t overlook the small towns, where holiday fun snowballs with charming festivals, made-for-Hallmark traditions, and, often, more Christmas lights than residents. Some of the best Christmas towns are wintery snow globes; others are warm-weather destinations with boat parades and twinkling palm trees. Ahead, 15 U.S. towns that may be small in size but are big on holiday cheer.
Holiday Gift Guide for Everyone On Your List

But first, it’s that time of the year where we work to fulfill those Christmas wish lists for all of our loved ones. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle joins us now with a round-up of different gift ideas for everyone on your list. Facebook @NekiaNichelle. Instagram @NekiaNichelle. Twitter @NekiaNichelle.
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season

My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans

Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
Toast To The Holidays With Wines By Black Vintners

Give the gift of Black-owned wine for Christmas, Kwanzaa, or the New Year to get into the holiday spirit!. The holiday season is the perfect time to express appreciation for those you love with a bottle of wine from a Black-owned winery. To help you out, we sourced award-winning and...
Go-to gifts for every personality lining your holiday shopping list

Unless gift-giving is your love language, the holidays can be a tricky time to pick the perfect purchase for your loved ones. Finding a flawless gift during the holidays can sometimes feel impossible, especially when dealing with a gift exchange with coworkers or buying a courtesy present for your great aunt who you hardly know. We’ve put together a comprehensive gift guide for the mix of interests and personalities piling up on your shopping list this holiday season, from the traveler to the kitchen connoisseur.
