Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Jaylen Harvey, 4-star Edge prospect, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 11 list
Jaylen Harvey released his top schools on Sunday with 11 teams still in the running for his signature. Four B1G programs officially made the cut. Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan were all included among the 11 schools. Harvey is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. Harvey in the No. 17 edge rusher and No. 8 prospect of out his home state of Maryland in the 2024 class.
Calvin Simpson-Hunt National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Calvin Simpson-Hunt. School: Waxahachie (Texas).
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date
As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
C.J. Stroud Makes His Opinion On Georgia Very Clear
20 days removed from Ohio State and Georgia's New Year's Eve showdown in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud is looking forward to the matchup. Speaking on the No. 1 team during his trip to New York, Stroud had a lot of great things...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kamari Lassiter, Georgia DB, addresses pass defense improvements ahead of Ohio State
Georgia has plenty to work from a pass defense perspective coming out of the SEC Championship Game, as the Bulldogs gave up 502 passing yards to LSU. Ohio State comes into the College Football Playoff and Peach Bowl averaging 294.2 passing yards per game. Kamari Lassiter spoke with former Georgia...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision
Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again
As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
Eleven Warriors
#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. In the time it takes you to read this, five more players likely entered the Transfer Portal. No –seriously. College football free agency is here, and it was all over Twitter over the past week. Remember that Oprah Winfrey meme: “You get a car and you get a car and you get a car”? Imagine that, but just being a bunch of transfer portal announcements.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Ohio State Reportedly Makes Significant Coaching Decision After Losing Key Assistant
Earlier this week, Ohio State offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Kevin Wilson left Columbus to take a head coaching job with Tulsa. The Buckeyes have replaced one of Wilson's positions with an internal promotion, bumping Keenan Bailey up to tight ends coach. Bailey was serving as senior advisor to the head...
ocolly.com
Second half shortcoming: OSU fails to come out on top against Virginia Tech despite comeback
Three out of five OSU starters had zero points after 20 minutes. Avery Anderson, Moussa Cisse and John Michael-Wright all hadn’t found the bottom of the net in the first half of play, as the Cowboys had already totaled 10 turnovers with the offense looking completely out of sync, leaving them down nine at halftime.
Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers
It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Columbus’ home grown illegal landlords in a destroyed historic district
Note: I refer any one skeptical of what follows, including the subjects of the report, to the public record, OSU Student Legal Services, records of past and current court cases, conversations with current or recent OSU students, and to their own visual inspection of the District and the properties. Columbus,...
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
NBC4 Columbus
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns
These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
Man shot during fight in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Brunch Spots in Columbus
It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. It’s brunch. But we don’t have to tell you that. You’re here because you know exactly what you’re looking for. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite brunch spots in the city, which is always a hotly debated contest. There’s a lot of great places serving up sweet and savory weekend brunch and this year, Northstar Cafe returned to the top spot.
Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
