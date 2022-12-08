ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Jaylen Harvey, 4-star Edge prospect, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 11 list

Jaylen Harvey released his top schools on Sunday with 11 teams still in the running for his signature. Four B1G programs officially made the cut. Ohio State, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan were all included among the 11 schools. Harvey is listed as a 4-star edge rusher per the 247Sports Composite. Harvey in the No. 17 edge rusher and No. 8 prospect of out his home state of Maryland in the 2024 class.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date

As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

C.J. Stroud Makes His Opinion On Georgia Very Clear

20 days removed from Ohio State and Georgia's New Year's Eve showdown in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud is looking forward to the matchup. Speaking on the No. 1 team during his trip to New York, Stroud had a lot of great things...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Decision

Ohio State made a major staff move this weekend. The Buckeyes, who are losing offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson to Tulsa, have decided on his replacement. Keenan Bailey, a young staffer at Ohio State, has been promoted to full-time tight ends coach. "Ohio State expected to promote...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

#TransferPortalSZN, QB1 in the Big Apple, a Buzzer Beater, Coach Prime is Him and E.J. Liddell Turned Himself Into a Meme

This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. In the time it takes you to read this, five more players likely entered the Transfer Portal. No –seriously. College football free agency is here, and it was all over Twitter over the past week. Remember that Oprah Winfrey meme: “You get a car and you get a car and you get a car”? Imagine that, but just being a bunch of transfer portal announcements.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia

NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHIO Dayton

Big Ten admits its officials shouldn't have allowed Ohio State's buzzer-beater vs. Rutgers

It's official. No. 25 Ohio State's buzzer-beating win over Rutgers, the most thrilling ending of Big Ten men's basketball play so far this season, should not have counted. The conference released a statement Friday admitting its officials missed a call at the end of Thursday's game, in which Buckeyes guard Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give his team a 67-66 win at home.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio

Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns

These Ohio companies donated to election deniers’ …. These Ohio companies donated to election deniers' campaigns. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of …. Central Ohio community continues special legacy of NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Bp1GeW. Columbus police to gain access to ‘nuisance’ complex’s …...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during fight in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Mount Vernon section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 5:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers interviewed the 31-year-old man, who said he was in the area of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Brunch Spots in Columbus

It’s not quite breakfast, not quite lunch. It’s brunch. But we don’t have to tell you that. You’re here because you know exactly what you’re looking for. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite brunch spots in the city, which is always a hotly debated contest. There’s a lot of great places serving up sweet and savory weekend brunch and this year, Northstar Cafe returned to the top spot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
