Blackfoot man arrested 15 times in 2 years sentenced for four Bingham County felonies
BLACKFOOT — A man who recently reached a plea agreement covering 26 charges across two counties has been sentenced for the portion filed in Bingham County. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to serve a prison sentence of two to 10 years by District Judge Darren Simpson after pleading guilty to four felony charges, court records show.
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
Two Southern Idaho 14-Year-Olds Arrested for Stealing car and Eluding Police
Police pursued two teenagers driving a stolen car through Madison County before the car was stopped with spike strips on U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday night. Madison County Public Information Officer Isaac Payne reported that a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl had stolen a relative’s car and ran away from home around 6:20 p.m.
Bonneville County law enforcement spread Christmas cheer during annual Shop with a Cop
IDAHO FALLS – Dozens of onlookers watched as a parade of law enforcement vehicles pulled into the Target parking lot in Ammon with sirens blazing Saturday morning. It was all part of the 29th annual Shop with a Cop. Santa arrived in a one-horse open sleigh to greet law enforcement and the kids as they arrived. Watch it in the video above.
Man sentenced for firing shots in altercation near Flat Creek trailhead
JACKSON (WNE) — Patrick Johnson, 65, has pleaded no contest in Teton County Circuit Court to a charge of reckless endangering after discharging a firearm near the Flat Creek trailhead on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The plea agreement ordered Johnson to serve 13 days in jail. Reckless endangering is...
Additional details released in Swan Valley pursuit, arrest
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released new details of a police pursuit on Highway 83 that took place on Wednesday.
Local man arrested after victim shares videos of repeated abuse
A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together. The victim said she originally did not report the abuse...
Shop with a Cop: making the Christmas of kids and cops
If you were awoken in the early hours of the morning Saturday by the large amount of sirens the source of the noise was the Shop with a Cop event. Multiple Law enforcement agencies across the region participated in the event. It all started with a car parade with the sirens blaring. The post Shop with a Cop: making the Christmas of kids and cops appeared first on Local News 8.
Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man
IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
Looking back: Mother, daughter have babies same week, and man steals ambulance outside hospital
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A mother deserted her two children, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican reported on Dec. 8, 1905. Lizzie Weeks “was called up on...
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
Teton County Encourages Extreme Caution for Drivers Using Hoback Junction South Road
Teton County Emergency Management personnel are encouraging drivers who use the Hoback Junction South Road, in Jackson Wyoming, to use extreme caution in order to avoid preventing emergency access from getting through to residents and workers in need at the Snake River Sporting Club and other areas. That's according to...
Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
Planet Doom suspects charged after allegedly stealing over $4,000 worth of items in July
IDAHO FALLS — Prosecutors have charged two men who allegedly broke into a local business and stole over $4,000 worth of items. The burglary happened early morning on July 15 at Planet Doom on 1st Street. Charges were filed in October. Court hearings will be taking place in December.
Jackson Fire/EMS respond to shed fire early Thursday morning
JACKSON, Wyo. — An early morning house fire on Pearl Avenue left one individual hospitalized Thursday, according to officials. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were called to the East Jackson home at 5:04 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 5:10 a.m. where an “accessory structure” or shed, was on fire. The individual injured was treated at St. John’s Health and later transferred to Idaho Falls to receive further medical care.
Part of Highway 33 closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility
NEWDALE — Deputies have shut down part of State Highway 33 due to dangerous weather conditions from blowing snow and reduced visibility. The road is closed between Third Street East near Newdale and State Highway 32 near Tetonia, according to 511. “It will probably be closed for a while....
Unlikely artist wins mural contest, paints local landmarks in downtown Rexburg
REXBURG — Twyla Mahelona never saw herself as an artist. Growing up, she was much more interested in more practical pursuits, and planned to work in the medical field. “Teenage Twyla was going to be an adolescent pediatrician — definitely a doctor,” Mahelona says. “I was really, really nerdy. I loved science. I still love science. I can still geek out all day long about rocks and nerdy things. Never, ever, ever would I have thought I was an artist.”
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings
A snowy day in Idaho may not come as a surprise for many who have lived in the area for a while. But even if it's not a surprise the weather that comes into the region during the winter can create a lot of mixed feelings. The post Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
