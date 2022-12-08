ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

eastidahonews.com

Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass

The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
TETON COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Man sentenced for firing shots in altercation near Flat Creek trailhead

JACKSON (WNE) — Patrick Johnson, 65, has pleaded no contest in Teton County Circuit Court to a charge of reckless endangering after discharging a firearm near the Flat Creek trailhead on the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The plea agreement ordered Johnson to serve 13 days in jail. Reckless endangering is...
JACKSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

Local man arrested after victim shares videos of repeated abuse

A Rigby man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after his ex-girlfriend shared photos and videos documenting his abuse from two years ago. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said that when she lived with Thomas Hatch, 33, she was abused multiple times and that he forbade her from sleeping in a bed when they lived together. The victim said she originally did not report the abuse...
RIGBY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Shop with a Cop: making the Christmas of kids and cops

If you were awoken in the early hours of the morning Saturday by the large amount of sirens the source of the noise was the Shop with a Cop event. Multiple Law enforcement agencies across the region participated in the event. It all started with a car parade with the sirens blaring. The post Shop with a Cop: making the Christmas of kids and cops appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman charged after allegedly throwing a glass at man

IDAHO FALLS — A 52-year-old Idaho Falls woman has been charged after allegedly throwing a glass at a man, which caused blood to run down his face. Leslie Lee Billman-Suitter was charged with felony battery and misdemeanor resisting arrest. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation after abusing 6-year-old

IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to probation after abusing a 6-year-old girl. John Wiece, 47, was sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours of community service by District Judge Michael Whyte after pleading guilty to felony injury to a child. Wiece accepted a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Jackson Fire/EMS respond to shed fire early Thursday morning

JACKSON, Wyo. — An early morning house fire on Pearl Avenue left one individual hospitalized Thursday, according to officials. Jackson Hole Fire/EMS were called to the East Jackson home at 5:04 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 5:10 a.m. where an “accessory structure” or shed, was on fire. The individual injured was treated at St. John’s Health and later transferred to Idaho Falls to receive further medical care.
JACKSON, WY
eastidahonews.com

Part of Highway 33 closed due to blowing snow, reduced visibility

NEWDALE — Deputies have shut down part of State Highway 33 due to dangerous weather conditions from blowing snow and reduced visibility. The road is closed between Third Street East near Newdale and State Highway 32 near Tetonia, according to 511. “It will probably be closed for a while....
NEWDALE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Unlikely artist wins mural contest, paints local landmarks in downtown Rexburg

REXBURG — Twyla Mahelona never saw herself as an artist. Growing up, she was much more interested in more practical pursuits, and planned to work in the medical field. “Teenage Twyla was going to be an adolescent pediatrician — definitely a doctor,” Mahelona says. “I was really, really nerdy. I loved science. I still love science. I can still geek out all day long about rocks and nerdy things. Never, ever, ever would I have thought I was an artist.”
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor

REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings

A snowy day in Idaho may not come as a surprise for many who have lived in the area for a while. But even if it's not a surprise the weather that comes into the region during the winter can create a lot of mixed feelings. The post Snowy Idaho weather creates mixed feelings appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

An eastern Idaho delegation that had gone to Boise to discuss freight rates returned home this week in 1922 hopeful that a temporary injunction could be made permanent, bringing some relief to Bonneville County and the upper Snake River Valley. State Sen. M.B. Yeaman led the Commercial Club group, which also included W.L. Shattuck, George Brunt and Charles J. Carlson. “As an aftermath of the meeting at Boise, interest is now being revived in coal mines in the Teton basin country near Victor,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “State mining inspectors report that coal in sufficient quantities to supply the people of this valley for 100 years, at a saving of $600,000 a year, is available. The Union Pacific and the Oregon Short Line railroads have announced that a rate established some years ago on coals at the mines would still stand and have promised to extend cooperation in developing the property.”
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

