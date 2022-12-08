Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
NHL
PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE
MONTREAL - When Radim Zohorna was claimed off waivers by the Flames earlier this year, his world was spinning. He was moving to a new city, a new country, and faced with getting acclimatized to a new team with different systems and teammates. "I just wasn't ready for it," he...
NHL
Thompson named NHL's 2nd Star of the Week
Forward tied for the league lead with 7 points over 3 games. Tage Thompson has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending December 11, 2022, the league announced Monday. Thompson posted seven points over three games, which was tied for the most in the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THE ATMOSPHERE IS GREAT'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Habs. "It is special. In front of family and friends, it's always something I look forward to, to come here. It's going to be a lot of fun tonight. … It's cool. When I was a kid, I was a Habs fan. It's a special rink. The atmosphere is great here."
NHL
The Wrap: Keller Records First Career Hat Trick as Coyotes Top Flyers
McBain & Ritchie also score as Arizona wins second straight game at Mullett Arena. The Arizona Coyotes are really starting to rock The Mullett. Clayton Keller is leading the way. Keller completed his first career hat trick as time was winding down in overtime, propelling the Coyotes to a 5-4...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues gave a strong effort on Sunday afternoon against the Colorado Avalanche, but ultimately lost the lead in the final 10 seconds of regulation to take a dramatic overtime loss. Brandon Saad hustled for his first shorthanded goal of the season as the Blues penalty kill...
NHL
How to Watch Tuesday's Blue Jackets Game on ESPN+ & Hulu
Sign up now to catch your favorite team on ESPN+ Hockey Night and stream over 50 nationally broadcasted games all season on ESPN+ and Hulu. ESPN+ also delivers over 1,000 live out-of-market games, expert analysis, originals, and more. Plus, you now have the ability to start the game from the beginning on your supported devices, and can enjoy the game spoiler-free by hiding all live event scores from the watch page.
NHL
Long Road Home
An NHL career can last anywhere from one single game to well over a thousand contests, and a career can also come to an end at any time and on any shift. No matter the length of a career, every player who has ever ascended to this level has done so with help and support of family members, billet families, youth hockey coaches and teammates and countless others who helped and nurtured them along the way.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Canadian Road Trip Tonight vs. Ottawa
The Ducks are set to kick off a week-long road trip north of the border, tonight visiting the Canadian capital to battle the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. PUCK DROP: 4:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hits the road looking to...
NHL
Preds Foundation, Players Spread Holiday Cheer at Annual Christmas Party
Children from Backfield in Motion Open Gifts from Johansen, Sissons and Fabbro Following Saturday's Game Against Ottawa. On Saturday evening, Predators players Ryan Johansen, Dante Fabbro and Colton Sissons donned their best North Pole attire and helped make Christmas come early for a group of deserving children from the Nashville community.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Mrazek off IR, will start for Blackhawks against Capitals
Palmieri possible for Islanders against Bruins; Blackwood near conditioning stint for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Chicago Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek was activated off injured reserve and the goalie will start against the Washington...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild
The Oilers play their second-straight game against the Minnesota Wild with a 6:00 p.m. MT contest at the Xcel Energy Centre. The Edmonton Oilers begin a two games in two nights road trip on Monday, starting with a 6:00 pm.m MT contest at the Xcel Energy Centre against the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
Admirals' Askarov named AHL Player of the Week
Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today that Milwaukee Admirals goaltender Yaroslav Askarov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 11, 2022. Askarov allowed one goal on 61 shots over his two starts last week as the Admirals...
NHL
LA Kings @ Montreal Canadiens: How to Watch
The Kings look to rebound as they face off against the Canadiens amidst road trip. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Montreal Canadiens:. Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Charlie Lindgren Named NHL's First Star of the Week
ARLINGTON, Va. - Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been named the NHL's First Star for the week ending Dec. 11, the NHL announced today. Lindgren, 28, posted a record of 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage in four starts. In addition, Lindgren recorded a 1.26 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage at five-on-five.
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: A Wild story
In his latest blog, Gene Principe tells the story of Wild athletic trainer Travis Green finding assistance and a way back home from the Oilers after being hit by a puck on the bench. 5:41 PM. Travis Green is a name hockey fans would recognize. He was a 1989 draft...
NHL
LAK@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 4-2 loss by the Kings on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. Before the game began, captain Nick Suzuki was honored for winning the Molson Cup in November. The Kings enjoyed a strong start in the opening frame. Anze Kopitar and Viktor Arvidsson...
NHL
LA Kings @ Columbus Blue Jackets: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets:. Where: Nationwide Arena (Columbus, Ohio) Blue Jackets: 9 - 15 - 2 (20 pts) Kings: 15 - 11 - 4 (30 pts) Kings Notes:. The LA Kings enter tonight having killed 17 of their last 19...
NHL
Ovechkin says joining Howe in 800-goal club would be 'pretty special'
Ovechkin understands he is in rarified air while he closes in on joining Gordie Howe and Wayne Gretzky as the only players to score 800 NHL goals. The 37-year-old is three away with 797 goals heading into Washington's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Comments / 0