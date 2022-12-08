ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kgou.org

Former Oklahoma corrections officer sentenced to federal prison for deliberately allowing white supremacist attack on Black detainees

A former Kay County Detention Center supervisory corrections officer will serve time in federal prison for violating the civil rights of three Black detainees. Michael Ware, 53, was sentenced earlier this week to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s news release.
KAY COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Mineola Man Accused Of Killing Cat

An indictment accuses Raymond David Phillips, 31, of Mineola, of killing a cat last September and using the animal’s head to assault the pet’s owner in Oklahoma. He is facing multiple charges in federal court, and Thursday was in Gregg County Jail Thursday. The federal indictment charges Phillips with arson, cruelty to animals, animal crushing, and simple assault. It states that Phillips willfully, maliciously tortured, and killed a person’s cat on Sept. 3 this year in Oklahoma. He then threw the cat’s head at the pet owner. In addition, the indictment states that Phillips burned personal property used in interstate commerce and an activity affecting interstate commerce.
MINEOLA, TX
KTEN.com

Stitt calls for special election in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election in Marshall County to fill the vacant District 2 seat on Commissioners Court. The special primary election will be held on February 14, and the special general election is set for April 4. The candidate...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 6,200 new COVID-19 cases, 45 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,232,202. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 660. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
WICHITA, KS
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

Federal grants for Oklahoma broadband projects could be at risk

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal dollars set aside for rural broadband projects in Oklahoma could be at risk because of an inaccurate map. A preliminary map from the Federal Communications Commission showed that the state has 100% access to basic broadband, but the Oklahoma Broadband Office said this is false.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
