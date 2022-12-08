ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westinghouse’s hopes of state championship dashed by Southern Columbia in Class 2A final

MECHANICSBURG — Westinghouse fairy-tale ending was spoiled by a team that’s very familiar with being cast as the villain in the state football championships. Southern Columbia broke open a 1-point game with three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a well-timed 61-yard pass Friday afternoon to win its sixth consecutive state championship, this time defeating Westinghouse, 37-22, in the PIAA Class 2A final at Cumberland Valley.
Harrisburg falls to St. Joe’s Prep in state championship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
Recruiting: Latest intel following Penn State's official visit weekend

Penn State welcomed five official visitors and over a dozen committed players to campus Friday through Sunday. In addition to quarterback Jaxon Smolik, who committed back in August, James Franklin and his staff welcomed defensive ends Joseph Mupoyi and Mason Robinson, running back Kedrick Reescano and transfer portal wide receiver Dante Cephas all for official visits.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player for games played Dec. 7-12, 2022

Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
‘Nothing to be ashamed of’: Harrisburg coach Calvin Everett praises players despite tough state championship loss

Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
After PIAA approves NIL policy, Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher quickly adds 1st deal

MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days

Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
