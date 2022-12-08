Read full article on original website
Harrisburg’s appearance in the PIAA 6A football final at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field Saturday night didn’t result in a state title. The runner-up Cougars (11-3) fell behind to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the game’s first minute and never got into an offensive sync, as the Hawks cruised to a 42-7 victory in the title match.
PITTSBURGH — Fresh off a history-making playoff run, the Westinghouse High School football team was welcomed back by fans Friday night. The Bulldogs came up short, but it was the first time the team had ever made it to the state championship. Conduct off the field by their opponents,...
MECHANICSBURG — Westinghouse fairy-tale ending was spoiled by a team that’s very familiar with being cast as the villain in the state football championships. Southern Columbia broke open a 1-point game with three fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a well-timed 61-yard pass Friday afternoon to win its sixth consecutive state championship, this time defeating Westinghouse, 37-22, in the PIAA Class 2A final at Cumberland Valley.
The Belle Vernon football team has been moving its expiration date all season long. No matter what, the season ends Saturday and the expiration date has arrived. Will the Leopards go out as state champions? That’s the only question left to answer. Belle Vernon (11-2) will face District 12...
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s hard to dethrone a perennial powerhouse like St. Joseph’s Prep. Harrisburg gave it their best shot, but the Cougars fell to the Hawks in the Class 6A state championship 42-7 on Saturday night. It’s the seventh state championship for St. Joseph’s Prep in school history. The Hawks came out of […]
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Penn State welcomed five official visitors and over a dozen committed players to campus Friday through Sunday. In addition to quarterback Jaxon Smolik, who committed back in August, James Franklin and his staff welcomed defensive ends Joseph Mupoyi and Mason Robinson, running back Kedrick Reescano and transfer portal wide receiver Dante Cephas all for official visits.
Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys basketball Friday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Several Mid-Penn boys hoops players had strong performances last week, but who had the best?. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from last week’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders came out on top 41-18 against Pittsburgh powerhouse Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship Thursday night at Cumberland Valley High School. The victory gives Bishop McDevitt its second title in school history and the first under head coach Jeff Weachter. Senior wide receiver Tyshawn Russell...
Harrisburg’s football team didn’t capture the perfect ending to its robust season that it hoped it would. But head coach Calvin Everett said his boys had “nothing to be ashamed of” after suffering a tough 42-7 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep (12-1) in the PIAA 6A championship, because they fought hard and did everything they could against a good team.
Harrisburg dropped a 52-36 decision to Cedar Crest Friday in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Girls Basketball Tournament. The Falcons will face off against Mechanicsburg in Saturday’s Championship, while the Cougars will go up against Elco in the Consolation. Ah’nae Robinson and Sanaai Henry paced the Cougars with 12...
Three different Carlisle players hit double-figures Saturday but it wasn’t enough in a 48-44 loss to Hempfield. Parker Smith led the Thundering Herd with 11 points, and Jaydon Smith and Julian Christopher each had 11. Jeremiah Snyder added seven points.
MECHANICSBURG — The vote was only a couple of hours old when Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher announced the first NIL deal for a PIAA athlete. Pennsylvania high school students now can maintain their amateur status and accept money for use of their name, image and likeness under a groundbreaking policy approved Wednesday by the PIAA. The board voted 25-4 in favor of the new guidelines, which take effect immediately and let athletes receive compensation for commercial endorsements, promotional activities and social media presence.
Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
