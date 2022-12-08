ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason

The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade

Right now, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Washington Wizards. With the 27-year-old potentially a flight risk for the Wizards this summer (he has a player option for next year), a handful of teams have already been linked to a potential trade for the 6-foot-9 forward. According to […] The post ‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers

The Atlanta Braves made a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring veteran catcher Sean Murphy in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news of the trade. Passan indicates that Murphy will be joining the Braves, while William Contreras is on the move to the Milwaukee […] The post Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles Lakers Player Files Restraining Order Against Friend

Lakers point guard Kendrick Nunn is seeking assistance from the police. According to Yahoo News, Nunn sought a restraining order against a former friend that he claims has made terrorist threats toward and attempted to extort him. He also alleges the man has threatened his family. Per the restraining order, the man in question is named Miles Harrison. Nunn is asking a judge to grant an order of protection against his friend to stay 300 yards away from himself, his partner Blen Mekonnen, and his two children. Nunn says his family needs immediate protection because of the "threats Miles has made I fear he could harm me and my family."
RUMOR: Pistons’ trade demands to Lakers in Bojan Bogdanovic talks

The Los Angeles Lakers’ hunt for new talent continues to this day. They have found some success in the last few weeks, but they need that extra oomph to make their roster more stable. A rumored target of their is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. LA has tried their best to make an enticing offer to Detroit, but according to Marc Stein, the latter team is not budging on their demands.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Fantasy Basketball: 'Not too late to draft' guide

Updated points and category rankings, projections, draft strategies and even a new mock draft -- we've got everything you need to start or join a new fantasy basketball league and dominate from the opening tip!
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans

Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
