CF Design Ltd.

Cheryl Fosdick began her design career in the Twin Cities. For over 30 years, she has practiced in Duluth, Minnesota, and Bayfield, Wisconsin, with built works from the Twin Cities across the Northern Great Lakes region. Every project is a living testimony to the lives of its occupants. Comfortable homes are made from the telling of and listening to stories, both well-worn and imaginable. Habits, memories, customs, ambitions, and personalities are embedded into homes, the best of which are sympathetic to site and seasons. The work of CF Design depends upon transforming words, experiences, and images into a carefully organized project—one that is durable, affordable, and beautiful.

Building within any landscape is an act of possession—a claim to a legacy, and a “settling” in place. CF Design thinks through layers and levels of transparency, patterns of passage, and degrees of shelter and enclosure. It hunts for perfect scale, unique to every site, and often finds that spaces are shaped by daylight and time of engagement, daily and seasonally. It tries to balance privacy and communal spaces, artistically account for functional change, and impress upon memories— the value of detail and particular material qualities. A good home brings living to a higher level. “We’re passionate about the design process and its capacities,” says Fosdick. “We love what we do, and it shows.”

